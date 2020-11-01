Kristy and Karl Braun wouldn’t know what to do with themselves if they weren’t spending their days helping people travel by air in the Interior.
The couple, who together run Trinity Air Inc. and Alaska Fly-in Fishing, love to help anglers get to Alaska fishing adventures that can only be reached by plane. Kristy will eagerly tell you what lakes she loves and why; not to mention what fish can be found in them.
Karl is the pilot, but he will be the first one to tell you that Kristy is the boss. They fly guests out to the bush in their Cessna 185 (the stalwart workhorse of the Alaska bush, as Karl calls it) on skis, floats or wheels. For airport to airport operations, Karl pilots a Piper Lance. Both are single engine, six person planes.
The Brauns have been operating the business for six years. Karl calls Kristy the secret sauce that holds the whole operation together. “She’s got her feet firmly planted on the ground and been able to make some really great decisions. Me, I’ve had my head in the clouds for near 30 years here in Alaska between flying and fixing airplanes.”
Karl worked for a variety of businesses throughout Alaska before he and Kristy started Alaska Fly-in Fishing. During that time he said his favorite experience has been meeting people throughout “every square mile” of the state. Now, the pair calls settling in Fairbanks and raising a family that gets to be part of their business, “heaven on earth.”
When people ask what the pair plan to do when they retire, Karl is quick to answer, “Dude, we’re doing it. We’re going to do this until we can’t do it anymore. Isn’t that what you call retirement?”
The Braun’s business doesn’t only serve local anglers, tourists. Operating an air taxi service in Alaska has taken on new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We really did get a chance to rise to the occasion and stand up with the essential and critical infrastructure workers and be able to provide them transport back and forth to the villages on a daily basis,” Karl said.
Being able to fly critical workers out to and back from villages in the same day has been essential as people work to cope with changes during the pandemic.
“Instead of these very expensive and critical people having to go out and spend two or three days in a village, which increased exposure for the village and increased exposure for them, we were able to go out and they were able to do their stuff and stay in isolation and get their work done and come back the same day,” Karl said. “We didn’t realize it at the time, but it became paramount to us as soon as we started doing this, that when one guy that fixes the lights or sewer or generators or keeps the runway lights on … if that guy gets sick, there’s 13 to 18 villages that he cannot service. So, that became really important to provide.”
The pandemic coinciding with the Ravn bankruptcy earlier this year has been particularly challenging for villages that rely on regular air service. “So, the smaller carriers, like us, and other carriers throughout the state have tried to step up and fill in those voids,” Karl said.
The challenges posed by COVID-19 were compounded this year when high water and heavy rain made for tough fishing season. Flooding was so bad in the Minto Flats area, a favorite destination for the Braun’s regular guests, that it was impossible to park a plane there. Combined with the pandemic, Kristy called the fishing season kind of a bust.
Despite a challenging year, there’s nothing the Brauns would rather be doing. Asked what they love about their work, Karl says with a chuckle that his favorite thing is doing what Kristy tells him to, but then quickly adds, “I get to share Alaska from a birds eye view, and Alaska is best shared.”
Kristy loves the opportunity to provide life changing experiences. “I really enjoy the summers. We have locals and nonlocals come to us and they’re ready to go on a getaway. I can see the difference in them between arriving and after the trip. You can see how much happier and relaxed they are. I really like to see that we can offer something that improves people’s demeanor. There’s a change in them once they come back from the outdoors,” Kristy said.
