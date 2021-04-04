The Fairbanks Senior Center’s Helping Hands Home Modification Program has received a second grant from the Helping Homebound Heroes initiative. The initiative is a collaboration between Meals on Wheels America and The Home Depot Foundation, which helps homebound veterans and their families with grants to pay for home repairs. Since 2015, 1,593 veterans and families have received a grant through the program, more than $11 million to date.
Through the program, The Home Depot’s volunteer force, has worked on home modification programs such as adding grab bars and repairing trip and fall hazards, constructing wheelchair ramps and cleaning up unsafe yard waste.
In Fairbanks, the Helping Hands Home Modifications Program began in 2018, when volunteers provided one ramp for a disabled senior. In 2019, volunteers finished 14 projects, such as installing grab bars and height-adjustable showerheads, improving lighting, making entrances accessible, adding handrails and building a ramp.
In 2020, the program received its first Helping Homebound Heroes grant and was able to hire a handyman and subcontractors in addition to volunteers. It allowed them to complete 91 home modifications. With the latest grant, the program will be able to hire a program manager, increase inventory and add a mobile workshop to save time and streamline jobs. Those interested in helping can contact the Fairbanks Senior Center’s Helping Hands program at 907-457-4263 or helpinghands@acsalaska.net.