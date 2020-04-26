Laurie Walton, owner of Sprucewind Healing Arts, opened her business 13 years ago. Since then she’s developed a loyal client base of Fairbankans in need of massage, sound healing, life coaching and trauma healing.
But the recent onset of COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into the healing practices of the more than 23-year massage therapist. The temporary closing of her practice hasn’t stopped her from reaching out to her customer base and helping them through these uncertain times ... from a distance that is.
For the last several weeks, Walton has been sending twice weekly check-ins, calming exercises and guided meditations to her customers to help them work through some of their potential anxieties during the pandemic.
“I really care a lot about the people that I serve and I know there is a lot of anxiety,” she said. “I felt that I had resources that I could translate into ways that they could take care of themselves during the time when they couldn’t have access to other things.”
Walton closed her business on March 16 because she felt it was no longer safe to practice, but didn’t want to lose that connection with her customers.
“At first I just wanted to send out a little something to people to help them manage these times and for me, meditation really helps me stay grounded, not spin out into negative thinking. So I just wanted to support them and let them know I was thinking of them,” she said. “I did a little meditation the first (communication) and I’ve also been studying coaching, I use tapping in my coaching practice and it’s very effective.”
Tapping is a clinically proven method of lowering stress hormones in the body, Walton said. It involves soft and methodical tapping on certain areas of the head and body that align with the meridians used in Chinese medicine such as the top of the head, areas on the face and hands and torso. This practice typically involves some form of verbal affirmation to repeat as well in an effort to calm the mind.
“By tapping and verbalizing, you’re able to lower your cortisol level and other stress hormones in your body dramatically,” Walton said. “It’s a really simple, easy-to-use tool that’s empowering to people. I really like to give people tools that they can use to take care of themselves.”
The feedback Walton received from clients was positive so she decided to continue the twice-weekly communications. She takes the time to personally check in on some of her more vulnerable clients.
“I have clients who I know live alone and are in a vulnerable population so I’ve just called them directly every so often to check in,” Walton said.
She originally got into the practice of massage and coaching simply because she has always enjoyed helping people.
“I think I’ve always had an interest in helping people take better care of themselves,” Walton said. “I’m really interested in personal growth. It feels really good when you can make people feel better.”
Sprucewind Healing Arts is a collective made up of a number of practitioners offering different services including grief support work, sound and vibrational healing, massage and rolfing –– which is the practice of soft tissue manipulation and body movement focusing on muscle realignment.
Walton usually saw around four clients per day before closing her business during the pandemic.
It has been difficult to be closed and away from her customers.
“I miss being with people and I think it’s going to be hard when we go back to incorporate the changes like not giving hugs to clients we are close to. I’m grateful for the opportunity to stay connected,” she said.
That being said, Walton said she has concerns about reopening, noting that a lot of the guidance from the state hasn’t been as clear as many business owners hoped.
“My priority is my clients’ safety and my safety and I don’t want to open if it’s not the safest it can be for people,” she said, adding though that she hopes to return as soon as it’s safe.
Sprucewind Healing Arts is located at 114 10th Ave.
More information can be found on Facebook by searching Sprucewind Healing Arts.
The business can also be reached by phone at (907) 457-2254.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.