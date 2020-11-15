Lane Nichols Sr. of Fairbanks is one of 40 nominees for the annual TIME Dealer of the Year Award, the most prestigious award in the automotive dealer industry.
Nichols, 50, owns Gene’s Chrysler, Dodge Jeep RAM. The nominees were chosen from among 17,000 franchised dealers nationwide. Those selected were chosen due to their strong business acumen and commitment to their communities.
Nichols was nominated due to his support of local organizations in Fairbanks, including HIPOW (Happiness Is Paying Our Way), which raises money for Catholic Schools of Fairbanks. Every year, he donates a vehicle for the auction. The money raised helps cover operations expenses of the schools.
He also hosts track days at Alaska Raceway Park in Palmer and invites community members, including Alaska State Troopers, customers, friends and family, to experience drag racing.
Throughout the year, he turns his dealership into a drive-in movie theater, projecting films on the side of the building and providing popcorn and candy for the crowd.
Nichols is a board member of the Fairbanks Ice Dogs and a team sponsor. He believes in highlighting youth sports.
“We pride ourselves on being involved,” he said, in a news release. “We are a large sponsor of local events such as concerts, rodeos, BBQ championships, youth sports and numerous other activities.”
Each of the 40 nominees will receive a contribution of $1,000 to a 501(c)3 charity of their choice, by Ally Financial Inc. Finalists for the award will receive an additional $5,000 for their favorite charities and the winner will receive an additional $10,000.
The winner is to be announced in February at the 104th Annual National Automobile Dealers Association Show, which will be virtual.
Nichols always had a passion for cars but never planned a career in the retail automotive industry. It all started when he dropped out of the University of Alaska Anchorage at the age of 19 and landed a job in sales at a Ford dealership
“I was hooked,” he said, in the news release. “To this day, I love coming to work and seeing the excitement on the faces of people getting new cars. I also enjoy the diverse group of people you meet in this industry. It touches all walks of life.”
Nichols moved to different dealerships throughout Anchorage and soon moved into management. In 1998, he became general sales manager at Gene’s Chrysler in Fairbanks. He purchased the dealership a few years later.
Now, he trains the next generation of his family in the profession he loves. Four of his six children work at the dealership.
He remains an active member of the Alaska Automobile Dealers Association and served on the board for 13 years. He often met with lawmakers and advocated on behalf of his fellow dealers. Most recently, the association helped rewrite the dealer franchise laws in Alaska, according to the news release.
Gene’s Chrysler was founded in 1945 as Gene’s Auto Service and is well known in the Fairbanks area.
