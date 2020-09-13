A Fairbanks-based company is partnering with the city of Unalaska to tap a geothermal energy source on nearby Makushin volcano.
Chena Power and Ounalashka Corp., the Alaska Native village corporation for Unalaska, formed a joint venture partnership in May to develop the project and on Aug. 31 signed a 30-year power purchase agreement for 30 megawatts of geothermal-produced electrical energy.
Unalaska is located on the Bering Sea in the Aleutian Islands and is home to the port of Dutch Harbor, the top U.S. fishing port. It is a key location along the Great Circle Route between Asia and North America. A world-class geothermal resource was discovered in 1981 about 13 miles from the city of Unalaska, but after five tries, a project has yet to be developed.
“What makes this different is that we’ve put together a team of Alaskans with a common vision and proven local, national and international business and technical leadership,” said Chris Salts, CEO of the Ounalashka Corp. “We know this can be transformational for our community and our future role in the world and we’re all pulling in the same direction to see it realized.”
Bernie Karl, who installed the first geothermal power plant in Alaska at Chena Hot Springs Resort, said it serves as a demonstration of the Organic Ranking Cycle technology for rural Alaska. He is president of the joint venture, with Salts and Natalie Cale as directors. Jim Whitaker, former Fairbanks North Star Borough mayor and Alaska legislator, was named governmental and economic manager.
The sustainable energy project would save the city the cost of 3.5 million gallons of diesel fuel annually. It would also reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an estimated 686 tons of nitrogen oxides, 39,000 tons of carbon dioxide and 22 tons of particulate matter out of the atmosphere. The project has enough capacity to accommodate Unalaska’s current and known potential customer base.
The purchase agreement satisfies a key step enabling the Makushin Geothermal Project to proceed to financing.
Commercial operation is expected in late 2022, according to current timelines.
