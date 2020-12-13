The Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce named its annual award recipients of 2020 at the virtual Annual Meeting & Awards Banquet on Dec. 8.
Bernice Joseph Education Advocate of the Year
The 2020 Bernice Joseph Education Advocate of the Year Award recipient is Michele Stalder, dean of the UAF Community & Technical College. Stalder is closing in on 40 years with the university. The recognition that not everyone has equal access to education spurred Michele’s commitment to institutions that could change that situation for everyday Alaskans. Her focus on building the university’s workforce development capacity has resulted in strong industry partnerships as well as support for students’ educational goals and industry needs, the Chamber wrote in an official news release.
George Nehrbas Volunteer of the Year
The 2020 George Nehrbas Volunteer of the Year Award recipient is Ken Hall of Lynden Tranpsort. “Ken is the type of person who steps in when he sees a need. Whether it’s taking on leadership responsibilities within his professional organizations or picking up a wrench and a plunger to solve a plumbing problem, Ken is a person who gets it done,” the Chamber wrote in the release. He has been a community partner and volunteer for Special Olympics of the Tanana Valley for more than 10 years, organizing fundraisers for them in that time. He has volunteered for the Fairbanks Curling Club for over 23 years, serving as a board member for both the all-volunteer club and the Fairbanks Curling Foundation. Over the course of 30 years, Ken volunteered with youth-focused groups in Fairbanks like the Boy Scouts, PTA boards, and a plethora of school events.
Bill Stroecker Business of the Year
The 2020 Bill Stroecker Business of the Year Award recipient is McKinley Orthopedics, Sports Medicine, and Spine. McKinley Orthopedics has been serving the Fairbanks community since 2016. McKinley Orthopedic partners with Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane to bring pediatric orthopedic surgeons to Fairbanks quarterly, allowing families to stay here at home in Fairbanks among their families and support systems while receiving state of the art care ranging from difficult hip dysplasia to scoliosis.
Artist of the Year
2020 Artist of the Year Jamie Smith will remain the Fairbanks Chamber’s Artist of the Year in 2021 as he was unable to receive many of the benefits and exposure due to responsible shifts in behavior to protect community health. Smith’s piece titled “Welcome Committee” is a cartoon piece that won Smith this annual distinction in December 2019. For over 30 years, Smith has been the creator of the weekly cartoon feature “Nuggets” which appears in the Sunday edition of the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner. Smith also teaches drawing classes at local schools, participates in artist-in-residence programs by giving classroom demonstrations, presentations and workshops, and he creates freelance illustrations for non-profits and community businesses.