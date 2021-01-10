Beginning Monday, the Fairbanks International Airport will replace both of its escalators in the terminal building. The project will take place in to phases, with phase 1 replacing the up escalator to the TSA security checkpoint and phase 2 replacing the down escalator to the baggage carousel. Vending machines, newspaper racks and the dropoff box for the U.S. Postal Service will be relocated during the construction.
With the up escalator out of service, starting Monday, travelers can access the security checkpoint via the stairs or elevator. The project is expected to be completed by the end of March, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.
Phase 2 is expected to begin as soon as the up escalator is operating.