As the Arctic warms and seasonal ice thins, more shippers will be looking to the north. But increased maritime traffic will bring increased emissions and Nicole Mölders, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute is looking for a way to measure the impacts of vessel exhaust.
Mölders began studying ship emissions in 2007, later turning her focus on the impact of increasing ship traffic in the Arctic Ocean. Her research uses data from the MODIS - Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer — an imaging sensor on two polar-orbiting satellites. It has proven to be a reliable tool not only to assess the effect of increase Arctic shipping on the atmosphere, but also new oil and gas activities north of 60 degrees latitutde.
The first results of Mölders’ research, the subject of a three-year NASA grant, were published in December in the Open Journal of Air Pollution. She is doing additional research using lidar aboard a third satellite.
It’s important to know whether it’s possible to measure particle accumulations due to ship emissions over the ocean — and how to do it — as Arctic shipping continues to grow, according to a news release from the Geophysical Institute. The pollution potential has received little public attention because it is generally out of view despite some of the emitted pollutants ending up in the ocean.
“The Arctic is one of the U.S. fishing grounds. That means when people eat their salmon, when they eat their halibut and they eat their cod, they get all the bad stuff that’s in that fuel — through the food chain onto the table,” Mölders said.
Mölders is focusing her research on hot spots of northern shipping and on new oil and gas platform activity in the Chukchi and Beaufort Seas, northwest and north of Alaska.
Air pollution from ship emissions hasn’t risen to a level of concern yet, but Mölders is among several scientists working in this new area of research to get ahead of the rising tide of Arctic shipping.
The importance of Mölders’ work is borne out by an action of the International Maritime Organization to require shippers to switch vessels to low-sulfur fuel. The new rule, which was years in the making, went into effect Jan. 1, 2020, and seeks an 80% reduction in ocean-going sulfur emissions.