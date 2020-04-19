Doyon, Limited, has made an investment in a Canadian junior mining company to support exploration at two sites in the eastern Interior.
The Fairbanks-based Alaska Native corporation is buying $1.5 million in stock in Tectonic Metals, Doyon President and CEO Aaron Schutt said Friday. That makes Doyon the largest single shareholder in the company two years after the companies signed discovery-to-production agreements for sites at Seventymile River near Eagle and a site near Northway.
Tectonic Metals is a mining exploration company based in Vancouver that went public in late 2019. Its principals, however, have a strong track record in Canada mining. As Kaminak Gold, they discovered and developed the Coffee Gold Project in Yukon, taking “a project from moose pasture to 5 million-plus ounces of gold” in six years before being bought out by Goldcorp for (C)$520 million in 2016, said Tectonic President and CEO Tony Reda. Following that success, Reda and his partners formed Tectonic and turned their attention toward Alaska.
“We’re big fans of the Tintina Gold Belt,” Reda said. Tintina is a 125-mile-wide, 750-mile-long arc of high mineralization stretching from Canada’s Yukon through Alaska’s Interior to its western coast. It includes Pogo, Fort Knox, Donlin Creek and other major gold projects in Interior Alaska. “That political border between Alaska and Yukon is not a geological border, but it stops many people dead in its tracks.”
Looking for gold in Alaska
Tectonic launched two initiatives in 2017, one of which focused on areas closer to established mines in the eastern Interior, the second looking a little farther afield. Tectonic “put circles around certain areas and off we went,” Reda said.
“I’ve always had a soft spot for the north, but also Alaska,” Reda said. “The geology is remarkable. Elephant-sized deposits, First World jurisdiction, the infrastructure.”
Looking at the Goodpaster Mining District, Tectonic found promising mineralization about 21 miles east of Pogo gold mine. Called the Tibbs project, early drilling programs found ore grades as high as 6.03 grams of gold per metric ton, with visible gold. (Pogo is about 14 g/t, while Fort Knox is about 0.43 g/t.) That project is on state land, Reda said, but “no matter where you go in Interior Alaska, it seemed that wherever we looked at these opportunities, if they weren’t on Doyon land, Doyon is the neighbor, Doyon is nearby.”
He said he has always been interested in Alaska Native corporations and thought if they were “pro-business, pro-mining,” partnering with a corporation could streamline the processes of finding and developing mineral resources. He asked Curt Freeman of Avalon Development Corp. to introduce him to people at Doyon. After some discussion with Doyon executives and a look at the corporation’s data files, two areas jumped out: Seventymile River about 20 miles west of Eagle, and a spot on the Alaska Highway near Northway.
In 2018, Tectonic and Doyon signed milestone agreements that cover all the stages of a mineral property, from exploration through mine development and production. These discovery-to-production agreements are a critical part of Tectonic’s business model, streamlining the process of advancing a project from discovery to development, the company said.
“We look for large-scale deposits,” Reda said. “It takes us as much time and energy to find a 500,000-ounce deposit as it does a 5 million. And the benefit of having a larger deposit, you can handle a lot of the challenges economically; it gives you a lot more breathing room.”
Doyon, Tectonic Metals partnership an opportunity for development
Schutt said Doyon has been looking for ways to develop more of its lands. With 12.5 million acres, Doyon is the largest private landowner in Alaska, and Schutt said little mineral exploration had occurred over the past decade, so when Tectonic approached them, they were intrigued.
The Northway project is something that Doyon has been looking to develop for a long time, Schutt said. Called Road Metal, it was discovered when engineers were rerouting the Alaska Highway near Northway in the 1980s. Workers were blasting rock on a hillside when a state geologist took a closer look and said it looked like gold-bearing material. A couple of holes were drilled in the pit, “and I think they had interesting results, but they weren’t spectacular.”
The Seventymile River, west of Eagle and north of the Yukon River, had hosted placer mines in the 1920s and ’30s and some exploration efforts as late as the ’70s. Reda said Tectonic was interested by a relatively unexplored greenstone belt at the site. Greenstone belts are “extremely prolific for finding large-scale deposits,” he said. Instead of using shovels to do soil testing, Tectonic used high-tech tools and looked deeper and found some interesting anomalies.
Doyon’s investment in Tectonic Metals will allow the company to “build value during one of the most challenging economic climates the world has ever experienced,” Reda said.
“We’ve gotten to know them pretty well and we’re excited about a couple things,” Schutt said. “Their team is a creative and experienced geological team. And then their record with First Nations over in the Yukon and their work with our communities over the past two years has been really top notch.”
Even before Tectonic signed with Doyon, Reda said they set up meetings with the residents of Northway and Eagle. That kind of early engagement is important, Reda said, “because I don’t want to go somewhere where I’m not wanted.”
At the meetings, Reda said, “instead of me telling them what I’m going to do for them, I asked them what they wanted and I think that really impressed Doyon.
“We acquired these properties in the summer of 2018. So in a year, we’ve already engaged, we’ve met with the chief and the locals, hired locally and then geologically we took these things from sitting dormant for 20 years to being drill-ready and one of them we drilled last year. So I think that all resonated with Doyon, which is why we have a partnership with Doyon.”
And while the exploration is still in the early stages, both parties are optimistic about the future.
Schutt said Doyon is “excited to have work going on. I hope for the sake of the Interior, we have another mine in the future that could support local businesses.”
