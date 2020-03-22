Five shareholders were elected to the Doyon, Limited, board of directors during the regional Native corporation’s annual shareholder meeting, which was conducted online due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Incumbents Georgianna Lincoln, Shirley Cleaver and Orie G. Williams were reelected and joined by newcomers Marvin Roberts and Cheryl Cadzow, according to a Doyon news release. Each seat has a three-year term.
The annual meeting was held online in order to protect shareholders from the spread of COVID-19. Shareholders and proxyholders could vote by paper, electronically or by phone. The main item of business was the election and several agenda items were canceled and will be rescheduled. Many components of the annual meeting, including the keynote addresses, shareholder question and comments, promotional giveaways, and shareholder of the year awards will be rescheduled, hopefully in conjunction with sister organizations Tanana Chiefs Conference and Fairbanks Native Association, according to the release.
Doyon’s quorum was announced at 59.85% and at least 562 shareholders (contacts with unique IP addresses) logged in and participated via Doyon’s live webcast of the virtual meeting. Doyon’s board of directors also participated remotely.
Doyon is one of 12 Alaska-based regional corporations established under the 1971 Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. Doyon has businesses in oilfield services, government contracting and tourism. With more than 12.5 million acres of land, Doyon is the largest private landowner in the state and one of the largest in North America. It is led by a 13-member board of directors and has more than 20,100 shareholders.