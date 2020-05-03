As I wished that I could be driving to work this morning instead of hiding from the coronavirus at home, I caught myself feeling a tiny bit depressed. All of my colleagues are also sheltering at home and I was really lonely. In preparation for this column I plugged in my “emergency CD,” and Lee Ann Womack’s song “I Hope You Dance” came over the speakers. Thank you, Lee Ann. I needed that.
As the song played, I remembered once hearing a hideous banging emanating from our family parlor and upon investigation found my 4-year-old sister sitting on the piano bench pounding the black and white keys. I doubled over with laughter when I saw her trying to play that old piano with her snowsuit and mittens on. Now normally she played fairly well (for a 4 year old), but it just wasn’t happening that day with those gloves on. The snowsuit and mittens may have satisfied some deep kinesthetic urges in her, but it did not do much for the aesthetic urges in the rest of the family.
Snowsuits and mittens play important roles in arctic societies such as ours in Fairbanks. They protect our fragile, delicate bodies from extreme cold when we are exposed to harsh winter elements. But when we come inside a warm dwelling, the gear’s functionality rapidly diminishes until the garments inhibit our progress, our comfort and our joy.
The people you supervise spend the best hours, of the best day, of the best weeks, of the best months, of the best years of their lives working for you, (except when they have to shelter at home). If they work full-time, they probably spend more time awake at your business than they spend awake at their own home. Is the atmosphere of your business a warm hospitable environment for your employees, or is it cold and harsh requiring people to protect themselves by wearing “mittens” around their souls?
How much we miss when we wear gloves. Bumping elbows and shaking hands with gloves on just doesn’t convey the warmth of the personal touch. And when we say we must handle someone “with kid gloves” we are recognizing that something authentic and personal is missing from our relationship. As human beings it is hard enough to expose our real selves to those we work with, but if the boss creates a cold atmosphere people often “put their gloves on.”
And should you have the misfortune of working in a cold and sterile, (or lonely), office think about the second verse of “I Hope You Dance”:
"I hope you never fear those mountains in the distance
Never settle for the path of least resistance
Living might mean taking chances
But they're worth taking
Lovin' might be a mistake
But it's worth making
Don't let some hell-bent heart
Leave you bitter
When you come close to selling out
Reconsider
Give the heavens above
More than just a passing glance
And when you get the choice to sit it out or dance
I hope you dance."
There are times in life when we feel exposed and attacked. Then is when we all tend to pull on our mittens and close ourselves off from the world and huddle in our little corner. When those times come, I, for one, want to remember my little piano playing sister. You miss a lot with gloves on.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College.