In a cute little log cabin nestled in the woods about 1 1/2 miles up Rosie Creek Road, Kim Daniels and her co-worker Monica Williams spend their days transforming unkempt fur balls into well-coiffed canines. Puppy Sighs Dog Grooming, which is owned by Daniels and sits next to her home, often bustles with activity as dogs cavort in the yard or hang out together inside while waiting for their humans to pick them up. On other days it’s quieter, with only the sound of hair dryers and an occasional bark to be heard by passersby.
All was peaceful Friday morning as Daniels talked to the News-Miner about her business and her future plans. Williams sat nearby, and dogs Edgar the German shepherd, Emma the goldendoodle and Momo the Shih Tzu kept a friendly but watchful eye on their visitor.
Daniels, who was born and raised in New Jersey and moved to Fairbanks about eight years ago, opened the shop in 2013. A former bookeeper turned aesthetician, Daniels took up dog grooming 10 years ago after she decided to reevaluate her career choice.
“I was a ‘people groomer’ for about 15 years, and then I started volunteering at an animal shelter. I really loved doing that, but I needed to make money. My brother-in-law was dying of lymphoma and a conversation I had with him made me realize that I was ready for a change. He basically said, ‘Do what you love,’ because I was struggling. I wasn’t at the salon anymore and I wanted to either open a salon or do something different, and that’s when I said, ‘Hey, I love dogs!’” Daniels said.
Daniels trained with a Shih Tzu breeder in New Jersey and had been grooming dogs for about two years when her husband, Dan, talked her into moving to Fairbanks.
“Dan’s son lived up here, and Dan visited him and fell in love with the place. He said, ‘We need to move there.’ I said, ‘If you get a job, I’ll move.’ I didn’t know that it was already in the works, so I just kind of went with the flow.”
Dan, a former boat captain, took a job at Fort Knox goldmine and the couple purchased their house on Rosie Creek Road. Daniels planned to open a dog grooming business in a rental cabin on the property, but an unfortunate event delayed her plans for a while.
“Somebody broke in and stole the Toyo when it was for sale and we had an oil spill in here. Thankfully it didn’t go through the vapor barrier, but we had to take all the floor boards out and the place had to be gutted because it smelled so bad,” Daniels said.
Though her location may seem a bit out of the way, Daniels has actually benefited from it because there are a lot of dog owners in the Rosie Creek, Becker Ridge and Cripple Creek area. Though she does have a Puppy Sighs Dog Grooming Facebook page, Daniels never advertises, and the majority of her business comes from word of mouth or neighborhood residents who notice her sign as they drive by. In fact, she wasn’t even officially open for business when she got her first customer.
“When I first put the signs up it was amazing. The first dog that I did in here is a Yorkie named “Boyka,” and he still comes here. His dad lived right up the street, and my sign said ‘Coming Soon,’ but he didn’t want to wait,” Daniels said. “He brought him in and said, ‘Can you do my dog?’ And I said, ‘I don’t even have water in here yet!’ And he said, ‘But can you do the dog?’ So I washed him in the sink at my house. I had my table in here, at least, so I washed him over there and I groomed him over here, but there was nothing else in here.”
Daniels said she enjoys dog grooming because its creative and rewarding.
“One of my favorite parts of this job is the dogs and when I’m able to make them comfortable.”
The only downside to the job is that it can be physically draining, especially when you’re the only groomer in the shop, according to Daniels.
“It’s a tough job and hard on the body,” Daniels said, noting that she has a rotator cuff problem that can make working on large, long-haired dogs a challenge. In fact, she once had to “fire” a client because the dog, an unusually large female rough collie named Skye, had so much hair that a two-hour bath-and-brushing session would render Daniels barely able to move her arm for the rest of the day.
Williams, who joined the shop three years ago, now grooms Skye and others like her, leaving Daniels free to handle the smaller breeds.
“Training Monica is the best decision I ever made,” Daniels said. “I’m so happy to have her here.”
In the four years since Daniels started tracking appointments on her computer, the shop has seen about 880 dogs, about half of which are now regular customers. Since many people get their dogs groomed on a monthly or even weekly basis, that’s a lot of fur for two people to handle. Daniels said she always tries to arrange appointments “so that there’s no craziness in here.”
“We try to space our dogs so that the dogs are relaxed and they don’t get stressed. They don’t get caged, they can roam and have a little play time if they get along with the other dogs.”
Since Daniels also boards dogs, the cabin is often filled with the sounds of dogs playing and getting to know each other. To ensure they stay safe and happy, Daniels has a fenced-in outdoor play area, a gated porch and an inner fence and gate separating the entryway from the main grooming area inside the cabin.
“I’ve never had to break up a dog fight. We keep an eye on them and we’re always aware of what’s going on with them. And I try to keep big dogs and little dogs separate. The inner fence makes it more secure and dogs can’t accidentally escape. It’s also my social-distancing fence,” Daniels said.
Daniels and her husband are at work on a separate kennel building next to the cabin and hope to have it finished next summer.
“There’s a lot of good kennels in Fairbanks, so what I want to do differently is make it more a place for handicapped and old dogs, and dogs that have medical issues,” Daniels said. “I’ll still take younger dogs, but I want it to be a place where people feel comfortable boarding their dogs that have special needs.”
