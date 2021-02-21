Have you ever stopped to consider how insignificant actions or events in your life that may have happened years and years ago have dramatically impacted where you are in your life, career, or business today? In my life, a short and insignificant job when I was in high school gave me a slight edge years later in landing a job as a hotel night auditor. That job led to another, which then led me to career in the airline industry and eventually to the university.
The same is true in our daily interactions with our customers and coworkers. Small actions can have huge impacts over the time. Think about it. Do you frequent (or avoid at all costs) a local business because of a small one-time action or attitude of a customer service provider? Of course! We could fill up today’s paper with stories of little things that affected big outcomes.
This phenomenon, called The Butterfly Effect, “refers to the idea that a butterfly’s wings might create tiny changes in the atmosphere that may ultimately alter the path of a tornado or delay, accelerate or even prevent the occurrence of a tornado in a certain location. The flapping wing represents a small change in the initial condition of the system, which causes a chain of events leading to large-scale alterations of events.”
Had the butterfly not flapped its wings, the trajectory of the system might have been vastly different. While the butterfly does not ‘cause’ the tornado in the sense of providing the energy for the tornado, it does ‘cause’ it in the sense that the flap of its wings is an essential part of the initial conditions resulting in a tornado, and without that flap that particular tornado would not have existed.”
If we buy into this, then we as businesspeople in Fairbanks have to make a conscious choice from three options:
Option #1. Ignore the butterfly effect, carry on as usual. Let the winds blow us where they will. Continue to serve each other in the same old way. Allow the tornadoes to fall wherever. Who cares?
Option #2. Become so cautious in our recognition that all of our attitudes and all of our actions could have huge long-term effects that we become paralyzed and do nothing. Not realizing that in so “not doing” there are also long-term consequences.
Option #3. Realize that each of us was created as a one-of-a-kind individual. There will never be another person who is just like each of us. Each of us can make a difference and our employers hired us to do just that.
I don’t have the right to have a “bad day” at work, nor do those people to whom I report. The butterfly effect, in so doing, could be incalculable over time. At the same time, that extra little flutter to better serve a customer or coworker could have an equally incalculable positive impact over time. That fact is also true for you and for those to whom you report.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.