One difficult aspect of business is hiring workers and determining the appropriate wage. While many wages are subject to internal or external regulations, there is often some flexibility in determining wages. It should come as no surprise, however, that according to Yale University Professor Truman F. Bewley, there are always difficulties in determining wages. The idea is that once hired, camaraderie within the firm becomes a factor related to retention and wages, but before a worker is hired, the pay scale is the salient point.
This means that hiring a new worker is not quite as easy as it sounds. A new worker must be paid above what he or she could get elsewhere and enough to compensate for his or her human capital mobility — that is, moving to a new location or even these days working via distance. Another aspect of mobility costs includes the expected probability for the new worker to keep their employment, i.e. the worker has to judge how easy it is to find alternative employment in job markets at the current location versus a new location. A new prospect requires a high enough pay to induce him or her to endure the potential for unemployment. Consider an oversimplified example of how this can lead to problems.
Assume a very small-scale mining operation is running in an isolated location in Alaska. The owner is able to hire a single worker for the business from a nearby community at a pay of $20 per hour; it is a net-revenue enhancing hire, and everyone is happy.
Now consider what happens when the business needs to expand: it might need a second worker; however, it might be hard to find a qualified worker locally, so now the owner must find someone willing to come to the isolated location. He offers this second worker $30 per hour; however, since the two workers will be interacting and camaraderie is important, then the mine may need to pay both the first and the second worker $30 per hour to keep the peace.
In reality, the firm had to pay a de facto $40 per hour wage to hire the second worker in terms of the total cost change of having two workers. A similar situation could arise as the mine expands and there is a need to hire third, a fourth and more workers.
Indeed, this rising wage situation occurs more frequently in Alaska than in other locations, which is why before the trans-Alaska oil pipeline was constructed, there was a negotiated — and fairly high — wage rate agreed to in advance for many of the out-of-state workers. This in turn caused local wages to rise, which caused non-pipeline-related businesses to struggle with hiring costs. It even fueled some housing shortages as workers in the higher paid brackets pushed out the others.
We see similar effects in Middle Eastern oil operations where some state-run companies have created policies of wage differentials not only for different types of specialists, but crucially for travel differentials based on the workers’ home country. A computer programmer from, say, the U.S., will be paid differently from a computer programmer from France. In turn, the French employee will be paid differently from one from Singapore, but that will not work as well in Alaska, as American workers view traveling to new work situations as normal. As Bewley says, wage differential situations happen in many firms and regions, which in turn makes labor markets a little less flexible.
However, an alternative argument from Harvard University’s Rebecca Henderson suggests that you can create great worker morale and a thriving business by empowering your workers. In her book, "Reimagining Capitalism in a World on Fire," she suggests that with better wages and more positive engagement, you can create high productivity and agency with your workers that can carry your business to the commanding heights of capitalism. She shows examples of how certain businesses instead of just hiring workers and getting by, instead worked to give each worker some extra pay, but more importantly a say in everyday details that ended up creating a better-than-average business.
Douglas B. Reynolds is a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management. He can be contacted at DBReynolds@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business and Accounting.