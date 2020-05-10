The Alaska Department of Forestry is accepting public comments on its five-year schedule for timber sales in the Tanana Valley State Forest.
The schedule includes proposed timber sales from state fiscal years 2020 to 2024 in Fairbanks, Delta and Tok.
The draft of the five-year schedule is available at http://forestry.alaska.gov/timber/fairbanks#fiveyear Hard copies are available at state forestry offices in Delta, Fairbanks and Tok. The individual sale listing can be found at https://arcg.is/0WaHGa.
The sales are planned to support the local forest industry, along with providing woody biomass and firewood. The Alaska Gateway School District includes two biomass facilities at schools in Tok and Mentasta. A biomass facility is planned for the Galena Interior Learning Academy and a nearby sale is planned to help supply material for that.
Demand for sawlog sales in the region is limited due to the small number of contractors producing valued-added products. Primary products are cabin logs, tongue and groove, and dimensional lumber
The Tanana Valley State Forest consists of 1.81 million acres almost entirely within the Tanana River basin. It extends 265 miles from Manley Hot Springs east to near the Canada border.
Comments must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 29 to be considered.
For more information or to submit comments in person, contact Resource Forester Kevin Meany at 907-451-2602 or kevin.meany@alaska.gov.
Contact staff writer Julie Stricker at 459-7532.