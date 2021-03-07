After a strong season of retail growth, BRP dealer Delta Powersports won the 2021 Ski-Doo National Dealer of the Year award.
BRP is a global industry leader for powersports vehicles, boats and propulsion systems.
The National Dealer of the Year award signifies the dealership’s exceptional retail growth in vehicles, parts, accessories and apparel as well as Delta Powersports’ notable market share growth for the year of 2020, according to a news release.
Located in Delta Junction, Alaska, Delta Powersports has been serving their customers for more than 22 years. They have carried BRP brands Ski-Doo and Can-Am since 2001.
“I want to thank our customers for their commitment and support over the years,” owner Josh Lawhorne said. “Our team looks forward to continuing to serve our local powersports enthusiasts for many years to come.
The National Dealer of the Year award represents the staff’s hard work and dedication to deliver the highest standards of service to their loyal, statewide customers.