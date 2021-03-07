The annual Delta Harvest Wrap-up will take place by Zoom from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 11.
The gathering provides an opportunity for producers to hear about current agricultural research and talk about the past season and research needs. Topics will include cereal and cover crops research, malting barley and wheat breeding selections, pure live seed requirements, the cleavers weed, wild buckwheat challenges and farm agency updates.
While it’s geared to the Delta Junction area, the Harvest Wrap-up is open to all interested in the topics.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service hosts the event. Participants must register at http://bit.ly/Harvestwrap-up to receive the Zoom link. The event will also be held at the Delta Career Advancement Center at 1696 N. Clearwater Ave., but space is limited and masks are required.
For more details, contact Phil Kaspari at pnkaspari@alaska.edu or 907-895-4215.