Soon the COVID-19 pandemic will be over and our hotels, restaurants and streets will be bustling with guests from around the world who we invited this summer to experience the community we call home. Taxi and bus drivers get the first and last opportunity to make first and last positive impressions of Fairbanks positive ones, followed closely by the hotel desk clerks, porters and restaurant servers. To these unsung community heroes this column is gratefully dedicated.
It has been over a year since tourists and locals have fully enjoyed our city’s hospitality, so here are some reminders for those of us who have forgotten how to serve customers (I mean honored guests), beyond the obvious customer service tips of smiling, calling our guests by name and being friendly while we check our personal, dog/cat and bad hair problems at the door.
Here are some wonderful tips that I am delighted to pass on to you. Using these “platinum rules” (do unto others as THEY would have you do unto THEM), we have another opportunity to make Fairbanks the destination of choice for tens of thousands of visitors in future years.
Tip #1 – For guests getting into the taxi or checking into the hotel: “Welcome to Fairbanks, is this your first stop in Alaska?” Then, whatever their answer is, get excited and get them to talk about their experiences or their expectations. Find out what they have planned to do here and reinforce their decision with an enthusiastic “OH! You are going to love that!” If you have experienced what they are about to do tell them what to look forward to.
Tip #2 – Know your community so that when our guests ask what they should do you have at least 25 excited responses. Don’t go “duh, I dunno!” When was the last time you personally checked out the Fairbanks Convention and Visitors Bureau in the Morris Thompson Center on Wendell Street? Become a pretend tourist and ask the counter staff what’s fun to do, then actually be a tourist, try the walking tour and other experiences we locals take for granted and then be ready to pass it on.
Tip #3 – When passing a tourist on the street: This isn’t New York, so it is OK to smile at people on the street and say good morning (unless it is evening). It is also OK to ask if you can help them find a particular destination and then to tell them “you are going to love that experience!”
Tip #4 – For restaurant staff: No matter how busy it gets, please be enthusiastic about what your guest orders and be ready with recommendations if they ask. Keep the water and coffee cups full, check back once in a while and when your guests are about to leave, ask if they have special plans for the day. Then, you guessed it — reinforce what a great time they are going to have.
Tip #5 – When guests are leaving the hotel: Find out what the next stop on their itinerary is and do whatever you can to get them excited about it. This is your last shot at a lasting positive impression of our community, and believe me, they will share their last impression with a lot of other potential visitors.
The guests that you come in contact with this summer have saved and planned for their experience to our community that we often take for granted. Let’s do our best to make them glad they came. Have a great summer! And, oh yes, see that our community’s guests do, too.
Next week, how to deal with “difficult guests.”
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.