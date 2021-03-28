Here she comes! With a crying infant in her arms and 2 six-year-olds in tow, your business is about to experience a dramatic turn - for the worse. This is whom I shall describe as your “Distracted” guest. She comes to you with her own baggage and has not been properly welcomed to your world yet. She is preoccupied with her: moods, deadlines, fatigues, worries, and — challenging children.
To change her mood quickly: welcome her, use empathy, concentrate on the positive things you intend to do and — use your positive attitude to meet her needs as soon as possible.
The best service people anticipate customer needs before being asked.
Our second type of difficult guest does not arrive distracted, but he or she arrives with an attitude! Some unmet expectation has turned them into the “Disappointed” guest. There are literally hundreds of reasons why customers may be disappointed and some of them may have nothing to do with you, while some others may be entirely your fault.
Silence, in this case, is not golden.
Start a dialog, take responsibility, and — with sincere apologies to the movie Love Story — remember that love means learning to say your sorry — especially when you are not sorry!
While the disappointed customer vents show empathy and interest. Check your baggage in the overhead compartment to avoid the “fight or flight” response and use L.A.S.T. first:
L is for Listen
A is for Apologize
S is for Solve (that is important, you know)
T is for Thank
Yes, thank him or her for bringing the problem to your attention and their patience while working towards the solution.
Be glad you did not encounter the third type of difficult guest: The “Disruptive” guest!
Oh no! The Disruptive guest is the monster! He or she has created three problems: A problem for themself, a problem for you, and a problem for other customers.
The formula for creating this monster is relatively simple and the best cure is prevention. It starts with a perception of injustice that may or may not be true. Pepper in a feeling of disrespect and the pot starts to boil. Then add insult or embarrassment and thunder crackles while the disruptive behavior begins. First, try to take him or her someplace else by coaxing the customer into a more private place to discuss the problem. Get help if necessary, especially if they are blaming you for the problem.
Finally, use L.A.S.T. This time this really is your last chance.
Now, for the good news: Studies show that distracted, disappointed, or disruptive difficult guests who have been satisfied by a customer service professional are more loyal and supportive of a business than one who has never had a problem!
Therefore, from now on, get excited when faced with the opportunity of dealing with difficult guests!
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.