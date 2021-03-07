After a nationwide search, Tiara Davis has been named executive director for Thrivalaska.
She will lead the organization in its mission to deliver high-quality early care and learning services to the community.
David brings nearly a decade of education and counseling experience, including advocacy, career counseling and program development. She is also an advocate of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion model and has led DEI efforts throughout her career, which will be vital to Thrivalaska’s commitment to meeting the challenges of local families, according to the announcement.
“As a Head Start kid myself, I understand the vital mission of Thrivalaska,” Davis said. “Our core investment should be in people and supporting the whole person and the whole community in the important work we do at Thrivalaska.”
“Tiara has a strong philosophy of partnering with communities as a way to strengthen the impact of services,” said Thrivalaska board chair AnneMarie Mattacchione. “She brings an entrepreneurial spirit and a focus on relationships to our mission of helping children and families thrive.”
Davis begins her new position in April. Prior to coming to Fairbanks, she was director of career services at Centenary College of Louisiana in Shreveport. She has been recognized throughout her career for her efforts to give voice to people in moire vulnerable populations.
Thrivalaska is a nonprofit agency based in Fairbanks for the past 46 years. It serves children, families, and early childhood educators in the Interior, northern and southeast regions of Alaska.