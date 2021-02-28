The fuel and cargo dock in the Northwest Alaska community of Kotzebue is a lifeline for the region. But decades of wear and exposure to the Arctic weather, including massive chunks of ice that scrape alongside the dock during breakup, took a toll on the dock. In October 2020, Crowley Fuels, which owns the dock, completed an extensive renovation project, expanding the dock by 30 feet, adding safety features and fortifying it against the elements, according to Crowley.
As there are no roads connecting Kotzebue to the rest of the state, the dock infrastructure is a critical lifeline not only for the approximately 3,300 people of Kotzebue but also the residents of the many villages located around northwest Alaska.
Each spring, once the ice has broken up enough to allow safe passage, Crowley, one of Alaska’s largest fuel distributors, brings in the fuel the communities need to keep homes warm, businesses operating, and boats, planes and vehicles running throughout the coming year. The dock is also used by general cargo companies, which bring in necessary supplies ranging from food and vehicles to construction materials and equipment.
“The dock is important infrastructure for Kotzebue and the entire region; all goods come through here,” said Siikauraq Whiting, a lifelong Kotzebue resident.
Jed Dixon, project manager in Crowley’s facilities engineering department, noted, “In most ports in Alaska, docks like this are publicly owned. In this case, the dock is privately owned and operated by Crowley, but it is also used by commercial and contract carriers. That puts the responsibility on Crowley to maintain infrastructure that is a rare hybrid: privately owned, but effectively a public good.”
Faced with the growing danger of a catastrophic failure of its dock, Crowley Fuels, with consultation from PND Engineers, started evaluating options in 2017. As part of the planning process, Crowley met with local government, Alaska Native organizations, community members and other groups that could potentially be impacted by the project.
The design offers many benefits. For example, building the dock 30 feet out into deeper water allows access for larger vessels, which “improves operational flexibility for Crowley, and opens up opportunities to the community for future economic development,” said Dixon.
The expanded design also creates new space on the upland side of the dock, providing additional area for cargo operations, and a wider buffer to separate vehicular and pedestrian access from Crowley’s working area, enhancing safety for all.