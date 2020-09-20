Crowley completes challenging fuel delivery to U.S. military in Shemya

Twice a year, Crowley heads out to Eareckson Air Station on Shemya, located 1,500 miles southwest of Anchorage near where the International Dateline takes a jog west to accommodate the islands.
The 180 service members who man the radar and aircraft refueling station rely on that fuel for operations, but even on a good year, the distance and the Aleutians’ notoriously bad weather are challenges. This year, a storm knocked out the island’s shoreside dock, requiring Crowley to lighter the nearly 4 million gallons of military specification fuel. Crowley’s tug Sea Prince and the 52,000-barrel barge DBL-289 had to execute multiple vessel-to-vessel lighterages, followed by multiple over the shore deliveries, Crowley said in a news release.
“Even with a relatively calm three- or four-foot swell, it’s very much a contact sport and a very active sea out there,” said Crowley Fuels’ long-time cargo operations manager, Anthony Morris, who leads the delivery activities. Crowley has been delivering fuel to Shemya since 1956.
Next year, Crowley will begin using its new, 55,000 barrel ATB Aurora/Qamun, which is designed to be more efficient and maneuverable in the conditions often found along the Aleutians and in western Alaska.