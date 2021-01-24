Customers at Beaver Sports in Fairbanks helped raise more than $3,000 for two local nonprofit organizations during the Beaver Sports Give Back Fairbanks event at the end of last year.
Give Back Fairbanks aims to translate some of the spending during the holiday season into donations to help local nonprofit organizations, by offering discounts when customers donate to the Fairbanks Community Food Bank or the Fairbanks Rescue Mission. The fundraising takes place from Black Friday through Christmas.
Beaver sports presented the holiday season donations to the Food Bank and Rescue Mission last week with donations of $1,088 to the Rescue Mission and $2,123 to the Food Bank.
“Give Back Fairbanks just wraps up the year for us for giving back,” said Beaver Sports media and advertising manager Tobias Albrigtsen. “In the campaign, we try to include the community and give people a more active role.”
During the campaign, customers at Beaver Sports can make donations to either of the organizations. Give Back Fairbanks capped off a year of over $20,000 of fundraising for community causes at Beaver Sports, with donations going to support everything from the Nordic Ski Club of Fairbanks and High School cross country teams to the Literacy Council Fundraiser and events like the Midnight Sun Run.
Beaver Sports was established in 1972 by then Lathrop High School cross country team coach Jim Whisenhant and is still owned by the Whisenhant family.