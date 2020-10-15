At Wild Sage Haircutting and Apothecary, it’s all about intuition, says owner and stylist Cassidy DiRutigliano.
Self-care is key, and that comes in many forms, through making an effort to avoid toxic chemicals in products, exploring natural styling and embracing individualistic beauty.
“I’m very outside the realm of the beauty industry in a way, which I think is fairly toxic for most women. There’s a lot of preying on women’s insecurities, and that’s not what I do in here,” DiRutigliano said.
That’s part of the reason she stepped out on her own by opening this business, to fullfill her own wishes on how to elevate natural beauty without elements of the beauty industry she considered harmful.
“I’m very much here to empower people to feel like their best self, to feel good with their hair, whatever they want to do with their hair. I just want to support people to feel good in their skin with what they have and not tell them that they’re deficient in some way and I’m the only one who can help them,” she said.
Intuitive hair cutting means no two cuts are the same. DiRutigliano uses a variety of tools from common hair scissors to a straight razor.
Razor cutting allows for “carving,” she says. It’s a way to remove weight and texture without putting in “old-school layers.”
This allows for more fluid shaping and, ultimately, a much more natural look.
“Intuitive cutting is amazing because it’s essentially a bespoke hair cut for each individual. You’re never going to cut the same mullet or shag or bob on different people,” she said. “It’s always going to be a little different to fit their different texture and needs. Figuring that puzzle out is really fun.”
DiRutigliano not only places focus on radical self love but also care of the environment through intentionally chosen products with safe ingredients and eco-friendly packaging –– also elements lacking in the mainstream beauty industry that served as a push for her decision to open her own shop.
The name, she noted, has a double meaning.
Not only does wild sage as an herb have botanical soothing and healing properties, but DiRutigliano says she loves the archetype of the wild, wise woman –– a sage, as it were.
Wild Sage is the only nontoxic hair salon in the state.
To that end, Wild Sage does not offer color service. Even less-toxic dyes still contain certain amounts of harmful chemicals, DiRutigliano noted.
At the salon she worked at before businesses closed during the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, she noted she was feeling sick too often and didn’t notice a difference until she spent time away from her work space at the time.
DiRutigliano began seriously considering opening the salon in April and the doors officially opened in July.
Since then, her goal has been to only use products in her own business that don’t damage the hair, skin, body or earth.
Products offered at Wild Sage include ingredients like natural essences, essential oils and CBD, a nonpsychoactive derivative of the cannabis plant which has a calming and soothing effect on the skin and scalp.
Many of these products are handmade by small companies and seek to enhance natural body and texture in the hair.
Even with the pandemic, business has been steady and DiRutigliano often sees five to eight customers a day. She is the only stylist at the salon and plans to keep it that way. A smaller business allows more time for intentional interaction with each customer, extensive consults and attention to detail.
Opening a small business in the middle of a pandemic was a leap, DiRutigliano said. Wild Sage is also the first business DiRutigliano has owned and run on her own.
But working alone means being able to make all the guidelines for the shop and that includes an environment of gender equity.
“I think there is something sort of deeply wrong with a woman being charged more for a haircut. If I do a short haircut on a woman and it costs the same as a long haircut, there’s something wrong with that,” DiRutigliano said, noting that prices are based on hair length and the type of cut. “I think there’s something wrong with having to declare a gender when you make a hair appointment.”
Serving as owner and stylist also allows her to have full control of the cleanliness and sanitation of her studio. That means cleaning surfaces between each customer, sanitizing tools and investing in an industrial grade air scrubber. Only one customer is served at a time and masks are required at all times.
“I think there’s a little bit of a benefit of working alone and being able to control how clean the environment is,” DiRutigliano said. “I also really love the intentionality of having that one-on-one time with the customer.”
More information can be found on Instagram: @wildsagealaska, online at www.wildsagealaska.com or by emailing wildsagealaska@gmail.com.
