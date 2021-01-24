The Chugach Alaska Corporation bought 150 acres at Point Martin at the edge of the Copper River Delta for future cultural historic preservation and use. The Alaska Native corporation bought the land from The Nature Conservancy and transferred it to its nonprofit arm, Chugach Heritage Foundation.
Point Martin was an important crossroads for the Chugach, Eyak and Tlingit cultures, according to John F.C. Johnson, vice president of cultural resources for Chugach Alaska. A Tlingit/Eyak village called Qixtaqlaq once stood at the site; the name means “Behind the Martin Islands.”
“In 1883, the Staatliche Museum in Berlin collected numerous cultural items from the Point Martin village and from burial sites in the Chugach Region,” Johnson said. “The groundwork has been laid for a future partnership with Berlin to share history and knowledge. The recovery and preservation of subsistence and heritage sites will give strength and direction to the generations to follow.”
Josie Hickel, executive vice president of ANCSA and community affairs for Chugach Alaska said it took a lot of time and effort to make the transaction happen.
“Chugach is very grateful that (The Nature Conservancy) recognized the significance this property holds for Chugach and that it rightfully belongs to the Native people of the Chugach Region,” Hickel said. “By allowing Chugach to purchase Point Martin and pass ownership on to CHF, our shareholders and their descendants can continue to use this property for subsistence and cultural purposes and honor our traditions and the rich heritage of our lands for generations.”