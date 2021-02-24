Fairbanks, AK (99707)

Today

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Light snow this evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.