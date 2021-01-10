University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist Catherine Cahill has been named to the FAA Drone Advisory Committee. She is one of 12 new members on the 35-person committee. Cahill is the director of the Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration, which is part of the UAF Geophysical Institute.
The committee provides independent advice and recommendations for the safe and effective integration of drones in national airspace, according to a UAF news release. Cahill is the only Alaska representative.
Cahill has worked for the last five years as the director of ACUASI. The center focuses primarily on Arctic research, but it maintains an array of unmanned aircraft, ground control stations and generators that gives its team the capability of transporting and launching drones virtually anywhere in the world. The center maintains its own state-of-the-art engineering laboratory for the purposes of research, development, and drone repair and modification.
“I am excited by the opportunity the DAC provides to help advance the safe unmanned aircraft missions of importance to Alaskans, including cargo delivery to remote villages, medical supply delivery, monitoring of pipelines and other critical infrastructure, scientific research and resource management,” Cahill said.