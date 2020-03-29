This week’s article was going to continue with the theme of college preparedness, but that just isn't timely given the massive upheavals caused by COVID 19. Almost every aspect of daily life is affected and the situation continues to change rapidly. Our normal routines are disrupted and the ways that we have done business and accessed education are changing significantly. Universities across the nation, including UAF, have moved instruction online for the remainder of the academic year, and our K-12 teachers are also working to deliver content online. No matter our specific, individual circumstances, it’s safe to say that the common human experience worldwide is transition.
Changes can be hard. They can be even more difficult under the stress and pressure we are currently experiencing. You may have heard the terms “growth mindset” and “fixed mindset.” Dr Carol Dweck, a psychologist at Stanford University, offers us a way to cope with change. Dr Dweck focuses her research on the psychological trait of mindset. Her work offers us some guidance to how we can approach challenges.According to Dweck, one of the most basic beliefs we carry about ourselves has to do with how we view and inhabit what we consider to be our personality. A “fixed mindset” assumes that our character, intelligence, and creative ability are static, meaning that we can’t change in any meaningful way, and success is the affirmation of that inherent intelligence. In contrast, a “growth mindset,” thrives on challenge and sees failure not as evidence of unintelligence but as a heartening springboard for growth and for stretching our existing abilities.
Many of us, educators and businesses in particular, are tasked with stretching their teams members’ existing abilities. This is no small lift. Dweck asserts that we can choose to adopt a mindset. Thinking about how we can cultivate a growth mindset can be incredibly helpful as we navigate new ways of doing things, often on short notice. A growth mindset can also engender a passion for learning new things. In short, the way we think about changes and transitions helps us rise to the challenge.
It would take a book to cover tips to deal with the myriad of changes facing us now, so let’s just take some time to focus on a transition many are experiencing: the sudden move to online meetings. Suddenly, K-12 and postsecondary students across the nation are all online. Business owners are conducting meetings and transactions virtually. I don’t know about you, but I’ve logged more time in online meetings this week than I ever have before -- which brings me to some suggestions that can be immediately applied regarding webcams:
Put your webcam at level with your eyes or slightly higher. I once conducted an interview via webcam wherein I was staring up the applicant’s nose for the entire discussion. It was hard to focus. Stack books under your laptop to adjust the angle.
Be aware of your background. Simple, uncluttered backgrounds work best. Consider setting aside a place in your house for virtual meetings where you have control over the background and will be uninterrupted.
Lighting: Be sure the lighting is coming from in front of you, not from behind you or from the side. Try putting a lamp on your desk and experiment with different angles.
Appearances do matter! Do your hair, pay attention to the shirt you are wearing. No one will see your pants (pajamas?), but be sure you are portraying the image you want to convey from the waist up. Also, be aware of your posture.
Eye contact! Look at your webcam, not at your screen. You can practice talking into a webcam in the mirror to see how you look, but be sure to look at your audience during your actual meeting.
Going digital means more than just using technology; it necessitates us developing our presence in a digital world. I have learned some webcam lessons the hard way; I hope these suggestions make video conferencing a little smoother for us all.
Staying focused on our academic and work-related goals will help us get through these tough times. Moving to video conferencing is just one aspect of our many transitions, but it is a factor we do have some control over. I don’t know about you, but I welcome any amount of control these days. Additionally, socializing online is a safe way to stay connected during a time of social distancing. I have been so grateful to see the faces of my co-workers and students on my computer screen this week. As we stretch our existing abilities, be patient with yourself and if you fail at something, try again.
Also, don’t forget to wash your hands.
Jennifer Tilbury is the director of Student Success and an associate professor of Developmental Writing at UAF Community and Technical College. She lives in Fairbanks with her husband and three kids. She is not paying off any student loans.