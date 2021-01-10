Starting a business from scratch, from conception to fruition, requires several phases of development including conceiving the business idea, putting together a business plan and securing financial backing. Then you have to hire workers, or contract out work, and operate the business.
You might need to renovate premises or create a marketing campaign. You will have to decide how to handle accounting and tax matters, pay all the bills and make sure the quality stays consistent. It can be quite daunting to contemplate all the many things on the to-do list, but when each aspect is reviewed one at a time, it becomes more manageable. Like the first time you learned to ride a bike, seeing others do it is helpful too.
For example, suppose one were to put together a business plan to write and sell a book about the many business articles written in this very column over the past years. On a side note, I want to commend having this business column for over 10 years at the News-Miner. Assume about 120 of these business columns fit into a book in order to sell. Such a book might be called, “Business at the Top of the World: Musings from Fairbanks, Alaska,” or some such thing. How would such a business work? It would be interesting especially for young entrepreneurs to see such business fruition in action, as maybe it would inspire them into action in the face of severe economic difficulties these days.
One idea would be to find a book publisher who would handle everything. Book publishers are in the business to make money and they tend to be national in outlook; so, they judge many books only by the fame of the author. Famous here in Alaska might not make the cut elsewhere. Some longshots are published, though, so let us assume such a book manages to catch some publisher’s interest with or without some lighthearted banter and stupendous ideas.
The publishing house will have to look through the book to determine if it fits their mission. However, they can either charge for everything they provide or they may only give a small percentage of the final value to the authors. Typically it will be either a yes, it fits their mission and they will do it with the caveats above, or no. But sometimes it is not good to accept “no” for an answer.
More than that, each aspect of publishing a book is a good lesson in business development, so it’s possible to just do it yourself. Since these articles have covered so many aspects on doing local business, and doing a book in and of itself is a business, then it would be interesting to include articles about such a process of creating a book as its own business.
We could add these articles into the book and perhaps if the editor is tolerant, we can even publish a few of these “create a business” articles for the readership of the News-Miner. In that case, self-publishing and showing each of the steps would be worthwhile and a good lesson on business.
The first task for such a business of publishing this great book is to identify details about the product itself. The book should include some pictures and a cover. It will need to catch the imagination of the armchair reader who has never thought about the intricacies of doing business on the Last Frontier. Chapters should group subject matter. One or another of the contributors can handle some of the tasks, edit the manuscript and shape it into a final product.
Once it is mocked up, it would be sent to a book binder, who will produce the number of copies the marketing research determines are needed. Then the book can be offered up for sale by various businesses such as tourist destinations and anyone else we can get to take it! Who knows even tourist locations in Denali or even the Kenai, Juneau and Anchorage will add them to their inventory to sell in a niche field of Alaska and business. Then maybe market it online.
We would have to obtain enough proceeds to cover the costs and any extra give to the News-Miner as an important passive backer. Someone can create a webpage for marketing, including videos and multimedia; someone else can make it into an e-book, and there can be a seminar or two about it all.
Douglas B. Reynolds Ph.D. is a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management. He can be contacted at DBReynolds@Alaska.Edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business and Accounting.