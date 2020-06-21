A few years ago, a colleague here at the School of Management brought in a marketing speaker to UAF who advocated developing your business’s name brand recognition in order to enhance your overall business strategy.
The idea is that by building up a name brand, your firm can obtain positive validation as far as people knowing about your business and products are concerned, but also you create a sense of endurance that will give people the trust that you will always be there for them. That feeling of permanence can even cause your own employees to believe in your firm’s longevity too, making them work harder to make the company more recognizable and lasting by improving its quality and customer service.
Even so, we all know that many companies have made huge mistakes and created catastrophic situations such as Boeing’s 737 Max-8 crashes, BP’s Horizon incident or VW’s deception for its diesel engine pollution control tests. We never want these scandals to be all that people remember about our company. Each incident shows not just a mistake, but often hubris on the part of employees or managers who cut corners, reduced costs or tried to deceive engineers, project heads or regulators. And each company paid a huge price for these situations.
Nevertheless, one of the advantages of having a known name brand is the belief that any major failures will in fact be overcome and make the company better. Of consideration, though, is that without brand recognition, it makes it all the harder for a businesses to rejuvenate themselves and rectify their mistakes.
One might believe that any such a company should be put out of business, but that too could be a mistake for society in general and customers in particular. After all a company with name brand recognition does have a certain expertise, a lot of good people and an understanding for how and why the mistake happened in the first place in order to better fix it. Thus even if a mistake puts a company out of business, it does not necessarily mean the next company will not make similar or worse mistakes, so working though those mistake is of monumental importance. Nevertheless, branding can help you to overcome mistakes and give your employees a sense of empowerment to right the ship.
Consider the Ford Pinto. That particular car model was labeled a catastrophic decision-making failure due to incidents of rear collision fires. When one concentrates on the failure of the gasoline tank design the whole company looks bad, but when you concentrate on the specifics of how the entire automobile was designed, the Ford company looks better, although since those details are often missed, one needs to rely on the name brand to overcome the mistakes.
For example, considering this was a car designed to be lightweight, inexpensive and relatively cheap to run, then it was ingenious. After all, in 1967 there was an attempted oil embargo by the Arab oil producers during the 1967 Six Day/3rd Arab-Israeli war between the Arabs and Israel. That short-lived embargo would have had quite an effect on oil prices had it not been for the concerted efforts of the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which coordinated efforts to switch suppliers away from the Middle Eastern producers to Russia, Texas and Mexico in order to fill refineries with their crude oil feed-stocks.
Still, during that summer and given the potential disruption for oil that could have happened, Ford clearly envisioned a new design for an economical car and developed it in a record 25 months rather than the usual 43 months. Granted with such a small car, planning the strength and location of the fuel tank may have needed more work, although it was designed to legal specifications at the time. Then, later when the oil shock of 1973 came about, you had a car that was more affordable than the large station wagons and land yachts of the day. Ford overcame that oil shock era better than other manufacturers did; so, what looks like a complete and utter failure was actually quite the innovation for its time.
What this shows is that building up your name brand goes part and parcel with building up your quality, customer relations and employee morale. It can help you overcome mistakes and engender a sense of purpose for your business.
Doug Reynolds is a professor of economics at the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ School of Management. He can be contacted at DBReynolds@Alaska.Edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Community and Technical College department of Applied Business and Accounting.