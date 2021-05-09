The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport became the fourth busiest cargo airport in the world in 2020. Nearly 3.16 million metric tons of cargo — a 15% increase from 2019 — propelled ANC from the world’s sixth busiest cargo airport to No. 4.
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy said, “Alaska is open for business and with nearly $1 billion of developments planned for ANC, we expect this economic hub for the state to keep growing.”
Anchorage connects the world’s two largest economies and has daily freight service to more than 30 markets, including Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Miami, Guadalajara, Tokyo, Shanghai, Seoul and Hong Kong. ANC is poised to have another solid year of cargo volumes, registering a 40% increase in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the same period last year.