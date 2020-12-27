American Airlines will begin daily seasonal nonstop service from Fairbanks beginning in May 2021. The airline will join Alaska Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines in serving Fairbanks International Airport with routes to the Lower 48.
Daily American Airlines flights to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport will begin May 6 and extend through Oct. 6. Flights will depart Fairbanks at 8:40 p.m. and arrive in Dallas-Fort Worth at 6 a.m. the following morning. Daily flights to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport will begin on June 3 and operate through Oct. 6. Those flights will leave Fairbanks at 10:55 p.m. and arrive in Chicago at 7:55 a.m. the following morning.
“Air service development has always been a priority at FAI, but even more so now as we work on rebuilding the nonstop connectivity lost due to the global pandemic,” said Angie Spear, FAI airport manager in a news release. “We are proud to welcome American Airlines for their first-ever tourism season in Fairbanks. We are fortunate to have the support and partnership of so many groups throughout out community, and we look forward to adding Dallas and Chicago to FAI’s 2021 route map.
Fairbanks has always marketed itself as a place to embrace the natural world. There is no better time than 2021 to explore the vast expanse of Alaska, the most exotic landscape in the United States.”