Danika Yeager has joined Alyeska Pipeline Service Company as the vice president of Operations and Maintenance. Yeager will be responsible for the safe, effective and efficient maintenance and operations of the trans-Alaska pipeline system facilities, including pump stations, response bases and the Valdez Marine Terminal.
Yeager brings decades of midstream experience in operations, health and safety, regulatory compliance, commercial and joint venture owner relationships during her time at two of the country’s largest pipeline companies, according to an Alyeska news release. Most recently, she led the development of a $1.2 billion crude export terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas.
“I am thrilled that Danika has joined Alyeska,” said Brigham McCown, Alyeska president. “She brings a diversity of advanced knowledge about our industry, with experience leading successful teams and overseeing complex systems. She is looking forward to the challenge and opportunity to work at Alyeska, and we are excited to have her skills and commitment on TAPS.”