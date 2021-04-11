The Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation has canceled the Alaska Symphony of Seafood events planned for this spring, due to ongoing health and safety concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Symphony is a platform that encourages companies to invest in product development, promotes new products and positions Alaska seafood in national and world markets. Product development is critical for the Alaska seafood industry, enabling it to remain competitive and relevant to consumers, according to AFDF.
The decision to cancel came after AFDF polled industry partners and discovered that the 2021 Seafood Expo North America, which was to be held in Boston in July, also has been canceled. SENA is the central event at which AFDF promotes the winning products of the Symphony each year. AFDF will continue to feature Symphony winners at SENA, including entrance in the Seafood Excellence Awards, when the in-person SENA resumes in March 2022.