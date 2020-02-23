The $68 billion Alaska Permanent Fund generated a strong return of 4.07 percent in the second quarter of the 2020 state fiscal year, which beat its long-term return objective handily but did not quite match comparable investment indicators.
The Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. reported that as of Dec. 31 the fund had a total market value of $68.3 billion and had returned 5.38 percent on its investments for the first half of the fiscal year that started last July 1.
The most recent quarterly return of 4.07 percent was well better than the quarterly return objective of 1.31 percent — calculated as the federal Consumer Price Index plus 5 percent annually. However, the corporation's passive index benchmark for the quarter was a return of 5.71 percent.
The $68.3 billion Dec. 31 value included more than $1.4 billion in liabilities largely to the state for a total fund balance of $66.9 billion. The fund's Earnings Reserve Account — the portion spendable by the Legislature — held more than $17 billion but $7.7 billion of that was committed at the time.
The Legislature and Gov. Mike Dunleavy agreed to transfer $4 billion to the constitutionally-protected Permanent Fund corpus in 2020 and nearly $3.1 billion is destined for the state General Fund under the annual 5.25 percent of market value draw the Legislature and former Gov. Bill Walker approved in 2018 to help fund state government.
In total, the fund's balance grew by nearly $700 million in the first half of the 2020 fiscal year, according to the corporation's Dec. 31 financial statement.
The fund had an unaudited total value of just more than $68 billion as of Feb. 17.
Public equities, or stocks, account for 36 percent of the fund's investments and netted a 9.66 percent return for the quarter. Comparatively, the Dow Jones Industrial Average grew 6.9 percent over the period.
The fund's $16 billion fixed income portfolio generated 1.35 percent during the quarter, which was just better than the corporate benchmark, but its collective $18.5 billion real estate, infrastructure and private equity and special opportunity portfolios lagged behind benchmark returns.
Most notably, the private equity and special opportunities portion of the fund lost 1.36 percent during the quarter due to a 6.52 percent decline in the value of more than $3 billion in special opportunity investments.
The fund's $4 billion real estate portfolio netted 0.64 percent last quarter.
An APFC spokeswoman did not respond to questions about the fund's performance in time for this story.
The APFC Board of Trustees was scheduled to hold its quarterly meting Feb. 19-20 in Juneau.