Alaska minimum wage earners will get a small raise in January 2021 — from $10.19 per hour to $10.34, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
The increase is due to a 2014 ballot initiative that requires the state to adjust minimum wage annually for inflation, using the Consumer Price Index in the Anchorage metropolitan area for the preceding calendar year. The Anchorage CPI-U increased 1.4% in 2019.
By law, Alaska’s minimum wage must remain at least $1 per hour over the federal minimum wage.
The Alaska minimum wage applies to all hours worked in a pay period, regardless of how the employee is paid — whether by time, piece, commission or otherwise. All actual hours worked in a pay period multiplied by the Alaska minimum wage is the very least an employee can be compensated by an employer unless the employer can clearly show that a specific exemption exists.
Tips do not count toward the minimum wage. Further, under Alaska law, public school bus driver wages must be no less than twice the current Alaska minimum wage. Also, certain exempt employees must be paid on a salary basis of not less than twice the current Alaska minimum wage based on a 40-hour work week in order to maintain their exempt status.