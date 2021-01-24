The coronavirus pandemic is still being felt in Alaska employment trends, with the state’s December employment down 7.7% from December 2019, or a loss of about 24,100 jobs.
Leisure and hospitality show the largest losses, about 27% or 8,600 fewer jobs than a year ago, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development. The oil and gas sector shows a loss of 32%, or 3,200 jobs; followed by the transportation, warehousing and utilities sector, minus 12.6% or 2,600 jobs; and professional and business services, down 7.4% or 2,000 jobs.
State government jobs showed a gain of about 500 jobs over last year, primarily from COVID-related hires such as contract tracers and more staff to process unemployment insurance claims.
COVID-19 is also behind much of the drop in leisure and hospitality, as Anchorage bars and restaurants were shut down in December to slow the spread of the virus.
The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell to 5.8% in December from a revised November rate of 6.3% (the preliminary November rate was 8.1%). The comparable U.S. rate remained at 6.7%. The report states that job losses remain historically large, and unemployment claims during the second week of December were s-till nearly five times higher than the same week in 2019.