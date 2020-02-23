It is unclear when Erica Mathews, the local 29-year-old behind Lola Bug Creations, became an artist. In a recent interview with the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner, she said that she got her business license five or six years ago and quit her job two years ago to pursue art full-time. But it was decades before that, when she was just eight years old, that her piece of art was sold.
“It was this goofy looking fish to this lady who lives in Delta,” Mathews said. “Every time I see her, she says ‘I bought your first piece of art, and I still have it!’”
Through Lola Bug Creations, Mathews sells handmade glass mosaics, often depicting an Alaska animal, object or landscape. On her website, you can purchase bears, ravens, puffins, salmon and caribou — each made of hundreds of shards of colored glass. Most of her smaller pieces of work are priced at $26 and upwards.
Starting young
Mathews was born and raised in Fairbanks. Her mother, Debbie, is a local artist too — she owns and runs Expressions in Glass. Mathews said that her mother provided her first informal art lessons.
“She started doing stained glass when she was just 16,” Mathews said. “I kind of got into mosaics at a young age too, and just started creating.”
Mathews took art lessons in high school and, later, at college in Michigan. Mathews said that she was not a “book-smart” student — and art offered her a way to connect to others.
“Art was always an outlet for me,” she said. “It was always this huge connector. And even just being in the art community and having friends, how they think the same. It’s a very different way to be.”
At college, she couldn’t find a subject about which she felt truly passionate, and she ended up returning to Fairbanks after two years.
“I took a bunch of classes and at that point I felt like I was wasting money on something when I didn’t know what I wanted to do,” she said. “I thought about getting an art degree, but it was kind of at the point where I was already selling my art.”
In fact, she’d begun formally selling art several years earlier, at the age of 18. She recalled the process of producing that piece — she’d admiring a painting of some trees and decided to recreate it using glass.
“I wanted to crush up a bunch of different colors and incorporate them into different parts of the leaves, to make the color changes. So it was really fun. I think it was 50 inches by maybe 30? It was a pretty good size,” she said. “The girl who bought it — she was younger than me — and it was my first big mosaic that sold. And we’re really good friends now!”
This kind of story appears to be typical of Mathews. When she talks about her work, she often focuses on the people who purchase it. When she quit her job two years ago to become a full-time artist, she started regularly selling her pieces at the Tanana Valley Farmers Market. When talking about it, Mathews — once again — focused on the customers she gets to meet in person.
“That’s been really fun,” Mathews said. “Having different people come and see you every week — or even just once and contacting you again later. I’ve had people from all over the place send me emails saying, ‘Hey, I bought this thing, and I want more!’ It’s just been really fun.”
The craft
The process of making each piece, Mathews said, takes 3-4 hours depending on the size and complexity of the design. While explaining how she operates, Mathews pulled out a half-finished caribou, made of bright blue glass.
“I start with a wood backer, which I design. Then I cut all the glass, mainly using mosaic cutters, but I have a lot of tools for stained glass — there’s a cutter, there’s a grinder. It kind of depends on how detailed the item is,” she said. “When it’s complete, then I grout it — you see, it kind of has that filling in between the pieces?”
Mathews said that she works mostly in her living room. Given that her output has expanded over the years, her process has become something of a one-person assembly line.
“I try to break it up. So I make a bunch of pieces ahead of time, and then I grout everything at once,” she said. “Grouting is my least favorite thing to do, so I try to get it all done at once.
“They all have dog hair in them too,” she added with a giggle, as she pulled a hair off the half-finished caribou. “I have huskies.”
Mathews is a multidisciplinary artist; her mosaics often involve elements of glass fusion and stained glass.
“I kind of incorporate fused glass into my mosaics as well,” she said. “Fused glass is when you melt it in a kiln — so you’re combining different colors. All my critters have eyeballs and so I have a whole production of making eyeballs.”
“I do a little bit of everything, because I get bored with one thing,” she continued. “So I make little wood ornaments, I still do stained glass, I took metal-smithing classes, I do ceramics — I still play hockey with my ceramics teacher. I dabbled in everything. It all intrigues me. Glass is just what stuck, and that’s what became my business. That’s why I named my business something generic, but I didn’t want to be stuck with ‘Erica’s Mosaics’ or something.”
Business acumen
Mathews acknowledges that her work has a distinct style. This is partly due to aesthetics — she likes taking Alaskana and turning it into beautiful objects. But she also understands what’s likely to sell.
“I pride myself on making things that I know a tourist would like, as well as someone local,” she said.
This statement is evidenced by her success. While she initially started by only selling her work locally at her mother’s store, she now sells at roughly 20 locations across the state. In Fairbanks this includes The Ornamentry, Two Street Gallery, Cutting Edge and various others. In fact, Mathews said, she may have hit her limit.
“I’m kind of done. I’ve had a couple of people ask me to sell through them recently, and I think I’m at the point where I don’t want to oversaturate,” she said. “I started selling at a store in Skagway and, with a lot of those places, I tell them I’ll be exclusive to them.”
Mathews said that her sales are pretty equally divided between wholesaling to stores, the local farmers market and holiday bazaars, and her Etsy store.
She described Etsy as an “amazing” platform and said that the website has helped broaden her customer base.
“I make sure to tag my work as ‘handmade’ or ‘made in Alaska.’ What I like about Etsy is that normal people are not going to look for my website, because I’m not big enough for people to find me. So with Etsy, a lot of people from the Lower 48 have found me,” she said. “Also businesses contact me through there.”
The other side of Mathews’s business is commissioned work, which she says she does “all the time.” She’s created a number of custom kitchen backsplashes, one of which ended up on the cover of Alaska Home magazine.
“That was really cool. It was a big deal. It was right when I quit my job and I was freaked out and didn’t know if I could do it,” she said.
Another common request is pet portraits. These, she said, are often the most difficult commissions.
“It needs to look like that pet and it’s really hard to get those details. I make them in the kiln so they actually have a sparkle in their eye and so it’s the right color,” she said. “Each one is super unique and different. To try to get glass colors to be the color of dog hair is really hard.”
Recently, she’s been creating more and more work related to dog sledding. Last year she made some ornaments for Noble Paws, a local nonprofit organization, which gives people with disabilities the opportunity to learn about mushing. This year, she’s been asked to create some awards for the Open North American Championships.
“I’ve gotten more into the life of dog-mushing. I’m not a musher, but my finance is. So doing a lot more dog-mushing stuff has been fun,” she said.
Not everything that Mathews makes has an Alaska theme. Her best selling item on Etsy is a dragon. Mathews said her focus on Alaska ossified when she moved back to Fairbanks after spending a couple of years in Michigan.
“Now, moving back, I appreciate Alaska. I appreciate how unique a raven is, and caribou or moose,” she said. “Like any other kid who grew up here, I just wanted to leave. I kind of came back for friends — and, once I did, I didn’t want to leave again. It took leaving for me to appreciate it.
“Now I’m ready to just be here.”
You can see examples of Erica Mathews’s art on her website here: bit.ly/2T3dVXz
