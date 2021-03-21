The Alaska Department of Forestry has awarded more than $159,000 to 34 rural fire departments around the state, including Tri-Valley and Chena-Goldstream, to improve firefighting capabilities and wildfire protection for communities. The funds come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Fire Service, and are targeted at communities with a population of 10,000 or less. A minimum 10% non-federal matching funds is also required.
Fire departments use the money to purchase items such as personal protective equipment, hoses, pumps, tools and other resources used to help fight both structure and wildland fires. Nearly all of the fire departments that received grants have cooperating agreements with DOF to assist help suppress wildfires in their service areas.
Tri-Valley Volunteer Fire Department along the Parks Highway in Healy was among several Interior Alaska departments to receive grants. Tri-Valley was awarded $5,000 to purchase a portable rapid fill station. The department uses a 4,500-gallon water tender to supply water for both structural and wildland fires but relies on well water from various locations around the area, some of which require a 30-minute, one-way drive. The portable rapid fill station will allow the department to locate the fill site closer to fires and to draw water from streams, rivers, ponds or lakes.
Chena-Goldstream Fire & Rescue received $5,000 to purchase 35 pairs of fire-proof pants that can be used “to ensure that crews will be ready to respond at a moment’s notice to wildland calls with the proper PPE,” the department wrote in its application.