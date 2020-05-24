The Alaska Chamber of Commerce has joined 51 other state chambers and a few “greater area” chambers in urging Congress to approve liability protections for businesses reopening after COVID-19 related closures.
The idea is that businesses will be open in still uncertain times and may be subject to unreasonable lawsuits, a letter from the group explains.
The group asks that Congress “pass timely, temporary and targeted liability relief legislation to provide businesses a safe harbor from unwarranted lawsuits that, left unchecked, will endanger the fight against the pandemic and undermine the safe and orderly return to work for millions of Americans.”
The letter goes on to express concern that the current business world is in “an unprecedented situation and despite employers’ best efforts to comply with public health guidance, many are concerned that they will be forced to defend themselves against a wave of lawsuits.”
The legislation is not meant to protect businesses from all lawsuits. If a business truly plays a part in the spreading of infection or other injuries, those suits would not be protected against by these laws. Rather, the legislation would keep businesses from falling prey to lawsuits brought forward under false pretense.
The letter was signed by all 50 states except Rhode Island and included the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce and US Chamber of Commerce.
Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson joined a group of 20 other state AGs earlier this month asking for Congress to do the same thing.
“Our economy will recover if businesses, customers and employees have the confidence to return to the marketplace,” Clarkson said. “As state attorneys general, we are calling on Congress to ensure businesses have clearly defined expectations for the safe continuance of operations while being protected from devastating civil liability litigation concerning baseless COVID-related claims.”
The other state AGs hailed from: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.
All businesses across the state of Alaska are allowed to open to full capacity beginning Friday at 8 a.m.
