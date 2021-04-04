Alaska Airlines has released a special discount code for Alaskans to give their friends and family who wish to visit the Last Frontier this summer.
Discounted fares of up to 21% are available for purchase on alaskaair.com using the discount code FLY2AK21.
“Alaskans take pride in our great state and it’s time to safely welcome guests back to the Last Frontier,” said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president — Alaska. “This past year has been difficult and all of us that call Alaska home are ready for visitors. Alaska is the perfect destination to reconnect and create memories that will last a lifetime.”
This summer, Alaska will fly nonstop to 11 destinations between Anchorage and the Lower 48 and Hawaii including: Minneapolis-St. Paul; Chicago; Denver; Honolulu; Maui; Las Vegas; Los Angeles; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; San Francisco and Seattle.