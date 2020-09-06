A longtime Fairbanks sled manufacturing business has been sold to one of the fastest-growing businesses in the state.
Northern Sled Works, which fabricates sleds used widely in the North for winter camping, hunting, trapping, hauling wood and expeditions, is now under the corporate umbrella of Airframes Alaska, based in Palmer.
Northern Sled Works was started almost a quarter century ago by the Doudna family. David Doudna said he had been considering selling the company for several years, but the right fit hadn’t come around and his business kept growing.
“However, by 2019 I started to realize that with rotator cuff tears in both shoulders, I was not going to be throwing 10-foot freight sleds around any longer,” Doudna said. He started looking for likely buyers and a friend mentioned Airframes Alaska, which has been manufacturing parts and equipment for small airplanes in Alaska since 2008 and in 2018 bought Fairbanks-based Alaska Tent & Tarp.
“I was very impressed with the president of the company — Sean McLaughlin,” Doudna said. “He came across as someone with very high energy and a genuine passion for the suite of companies that he owns.
“I could see how my sleds — from the large freight sleds to the smaller rollup flex sleds — would complement both their Arctic Oven tent and Super Cub clients. It is really a very good match, and both of us are excited to see how far they can move Northern Sled Works forward.”
McLaughlin said in the news release that he had heard about Northern Sled Works’ strong reputation and high quality before he ever met Doudna.
“Our two companies share many of the same customers who are pursuing the same adventures and the same way of life,” he said. “I look forward to learning from David and his crew in the coming months as we assume the reigns of this 100% Alaskan company.”
A growing company
Ryan Kedzie, marketing director for Alaska Airframes, said the company is expanding and looking to become more of an outdoor gear and lifestyle brand.
“We’re trying to create a suite of products that fits with aviation and the Alaska lifestyle overall,” Kedzie said. “The sleds fit in with the lifestyle. They allow you to access areas of the backcountry that you may not be able to on foot because you can haul your gear out to the backcountry.”
Airframes Alaska was established in 2008 and specialized in manufacturing parts and equipment for PA-18 style aircraft as well as Super Cub fuselages. They make specialized wheels for landing in the Bush and can make to-order parts for a variety of aircraft needs. Over the years, the company has been growing and expanding and this year landed on the 2020 “Inc. 5000” list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States for a third time.
“With 128% growth this year, Airframes Alaska is among only two Alaskan companies to be recognized by the Inc. 5000,” according to the news release. “The prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success.”
The company also was listed in 2015 and 2016.
The combination of support for small bush planes, coupled with the Arctic-designed tents and Northern Sled Works sleds can open up more possibilities for exploring the backcountry, going on expeditions, do recovery missions and many other things, Kedzie said.
“They’re (the sleds) just super tough and indestructible,” he said. “This is built for an Alaskan lifestyle.”
A Fairbanks-built company
Doudna said the most rewarding part of building his business has been working with clients who have specific problems and then using those solutions in other projects. As the word spread, his business continued to grow.
“It has been very rewarding to receive reports back from satisfied customers who are using our sleds in places all over the world,” he said. “From clients with 15-year-old freight sleds with 20,000 to 30,000 miles on them, to the solo explorer crossing Baffin Island, it has been satisfying hearing so many success stories over the years.”
The sleds have had a huge impact on Alaska from all walks of life, Doudna said.
“The remoteness of much of Alaska makes many freight transportation jobs challenging, to say the least,” he said. “The larger freight sleds are basically considered a ‘tool’ for those who live in the Bush, similar to how we might look at our pickup trucks here in town.”
Researchers and government agencies rely on the sleds to transport scientific equipment during long expeditions in remote sections of the North. Contractors use them to recover broken equipment and tractors in otherwise inaccessible places. Some have been used to recover planes that have crashed in the wilderness. Small pulk-style sleds are sold all over the globe and used by skiers, mountain climbers, winter camping and backcountry wilderness races.
“We have sent several sleds to Antarctica, both the standard sleds as well as larger custom sleds that have hauled loads ranging from 20,000 pounds on up to an 80,000-pound excavator,” he said. A custom sled that was 8-feet wide and 65-feet long went to Western Alaska to carry wind generator pilings, and a custom skid protector helped a 30-foot-long portable drill be moved without destroying the tundra.
“Not all of the interesting jobs refer to the larger sleds,” Doudna said. “There was a small 5-foot custom sled that we made for a balloonist who liked to take his hot air balloon out during the winter.”
The company just began producing light-weight flex sleds that roll up for easy storage and transportation in boats, planes and four-wheelers but are strong enough to let users transport game and freight.
Manufacturing will remain in Fairbanks at the Alaska Tent and Tarp facility, where Alaska Airframes employs a team of 16. Kedzie said the company is looking at building a new manufacturing facility and that Doudna will be working with them over the course of the next year to make sure the transition is smooth.
“We have no plans of pulling out of Fairbanks,” Kedzie said. “It is important to our company and it gives us a credibility factor. It’s a harsh environment up there.”
