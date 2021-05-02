Yakutia Airlines’ 2021 service between Alaska and the Russian Far East will not operate due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the airline reported in late April.
At the time, a US State Department “do not travel” advisory for Russia remains in place and the US and Russian consulates are not issuing routine tourist visas to each other’s residents. Given the time required to process visas once the consulates resume processing them, it is not feasible for clients to get a visa in a timely manner, the airline said in a news release. Yakutia Airlines plans to resume Alaska to Russian Far East service in 2022 with eight to 10 weekly flights.
Travelers holding vouchers (EMDs) issued in 2020 when service was canceled have two options: they may use their vouchers for travel in 2022, or they may obtain a full refund of the fare amount. Those who choose to travel in 2022 may exchange their vouchers to tickets in the same class of service as originally booked at no additional cost, even if ticket prices are higher in 2022. For more information, contact airrussia.us/about/contact-us/