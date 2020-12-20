On Wednesday, The Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority approved a dividend of $17,305,000 to the Alaska General Fund for fiscal year 2022.
AIDEA paid its first dividend to the state in 1997, and with this year’s payout will have paid dividends totaling more than $439 million. Its projects include the DeLong Mountain Transportation System, which are the road and port facilities for Red Dog Mine north of Kotzebue; the Skagway Ore Terminal; Ketchikan Shipyard, Federal Express Aircraft Maintenance Facility; Cook Inlet jack-up rig; and the Snettisham Hydroelectric Project near Juneau.
Alaska statute determines a range for the dividend calculation and AIDEA’s board of directors determines the amount of the annual dividend. The board chose to declare the maximum dividend for fiscal year 2022.
“AIDEA is fortunate to be in the position to be able to declare a dividend in this environment. At the end of the day this dividend is representative of 2020,” said AIDEA Board Chairman Dana Pruhs in a news release. “But for the record, we foresee economic challenges to be met and overcome due to the economic impact to the state of Alaska from COVID-19.”
AIDEA is a public corporation for Alaska. Its purpose is to promote, develop and advance the economic welfare of Alaskans.
Crowley Fuels pays $1.3 million for environmental, public safety violations
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a case against Crowley Fuels of Alaska for violations of federal environmental laws at the company’s bulk gasoline storage facilities in Juneau, Ketchikan, Douglas and Palmer.
The company has agreed to pay a penalty of $1,337,365.
EPA found that Crowley failed to install vapor emissions controls on the gasoline storage tanks and loading rack at its Juneau terminal in violation of the Clean Air Act. As a result of operating the Juneau terminal without the required controls, EPA estimates that 110,000 pounds of excess gasoline vapors escaped to the environment. Gasoline vapors are a known source of benzene, a known carcinogen, and toluene, which is a central nervous system depressant.
EPA also found that Crowley violated the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act when it failed to report information about certain chemicals and chemical compounds at its Juneau and Ketchikan terminal facilities annually from 2013 to 2018. Crowley Fuels processed liquid petroleum which contained benzene, cyclohexane, ethylbenzene, naphthalene, toluene, xylene, 1,2,4-trimethylbenzene, n-Hexane, and lead compounds in quantities that exceeded their threshold reporting amounts.