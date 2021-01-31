The Dunleavy administration argues the Alaska Statehood Act requires it to challenge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ denial of a key wetlands permit for the Pebble project.
The state appeal claims that decision was made using an unprecedented evaluation of the project’s environmental impacts.
Acting Attorney General Ed Sniffen signed the state’s 59-page brief on Friday appealing the Corps Alaska District’s November record of decision denying Pebble construction permits. Dunleavy said Jan. 8 the state would appeal the Corps’ decision in a move many opponents of the mine contend directly contradicts the governor’s long standing insistence that he is “neutral” towards Pebble.
Monday is the deadline for appeals of the Pebble decision to Army Corps of Engineers Pacific Division Commander Col. Kirk E. Gibbs. The Pebble Partnership said in a statement Thursday that it had filed its appeal but the company did not provide further details of its argument.
A Corps spokesman said a Journal request for Pebble’s appeal was being processed Friday. A spokeswoman for the Department of Law provided the Journal a copy of the state’s brief.
Sniffen wrote that because the state was granted 103 million acres of land containing resources intended to support state and local governments, an economy and way of life and the Pebble deposit is on state land, “The commitments made in the Statehood Act, therefore, mandate that the State must vigorously contest any expansion of federal authority that challenges the State’s management and use of Alaska’s lands and resources.”
He additionally stressed that the Statehood Act and the 1976 Cook Inlet Land Exchange, which resulted in the state’s selection of the Pebble lands, limit the federal government’s authority to intervene in state management of the area because it was presumed the minerals would be developed.
Alaska District Commander Col. Damon A Delarosa denied Pebble’s Clean Water Act wetlands fill permit application in the Nov. 20 record of decision, or ROD, because Corps officials concluded “the benefits of the proposed elimination and alteration of wetlands, streams and other waters within the (Corps) jurisdiction do not outweigh the detriments that would be caused by such eliminations and alterations, based upon the information contained with the (final environmental impact statement), the extensive public comments received, and the analysis of the public interest review factors.”
Corps officials ultimately determined the Pebble project “is contrary to the public interest.”
Much of the state’s argument against Delarosa’s decision focuses on the Corps’ allegedly arbitrary decision-making regarding Pebble’s compensatory mitigation plan to offset the project’s forecasted damage to lakes, streams and wetlands.
Pebble proposed to preserve a 112,445-acres of state land in the Koktuli River watershed, including 31,026 acres of aquatic resources as the primary part of it’s mitigation plan to offset the damage to or permanent loss of more than 3,300 acres of wetlands and 185 miles of streams.
The Corps mandated Pebble provide for direct mitigation within the Koktuli drainage — which holds the potential mine site — in August.
The Alaska District’s rejection of Pebble’s plan after the company met, according to the Dunleavy administration, the “onerous” mitigation requirements is contrary to guidance from agency leaders the Alaska District officials need to follow.
In June 2018 former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt and Assistant Army Secretary for Civil Works R.D. James signed a memorandum of agreement laying out Alaska-specific guidelines generally calling for less rigorous requirements for wetlands fill permits in the state.
The memo encouraged Alaska District officials to allow for compensatory mitigation over a larger watershed scale “given that compensation options are frequently limited at a smaller watershed scale,” its states.
“Given this flexibility, Alaskans should be assured that discharges of dredged or fill materials into waters of the United States will be evaluated in a reasonable manner, consistent with the agencies’ goal of fair, flexible, and effective protection of the nation’s wetlands resources,” the memo states.
Sniffen also asserted that Corps officials’ “unsupported” determination that Pebble would have “greater than trivial” impacts when weighing the significance of the wetlands degradation could lead to future denials and would have precluded many already permitted in the state.
“If developers cannot be assured of clear regulatory requirements so that they can prepare orderly plans to satisfy those requirements, they are likely to seek opportunities elsewhere,” Sniffen wrote. “If they do, the people of Alaska will be deprived of needed jobs and infrastructure, and the State will be unable to fulfill its constitutional duty to develop its resources for the benefit of its people.”
What impact the appeal will have on Pebble’s future is particularly unclear given that President Joe Biden said during his campaign that his administration would work to prevent the mine as the Obama administration did in 2014 when it began the process of issuing a “preemptive veto” of the project under the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act Section 404 (c) authority to prohibit projects the agency deems too environmentally damaging, regardless of the Corps’ conclusion.
While the 2017 settlement of a lawsuit by Pebble against the EPA cleared the path for the company to apply for its permits, the lengthy Bristol Bay Watershed Assessment that the EPA’s veto decision was based on was allowed to remain as a usable scientific document published by the agency in the agreement.
Last fall Alaska’s U.S. senators additionally said they support federal action to block Pebble; Sen. Dan Sullivan said he would support an EPA veto and Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she hopes a state-federal land swap of the area could prevent the mine and alleviate future management issues.