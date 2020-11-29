For the next several weeks some Fairbanksans will experience the “winter blues,” otherwise known as December and January. February will take care of itself, it’s the dead of winter we have to worry about. COVID-19 just makes the blues worse.
What is a cure? I am glad I asked!
First, make yourself a delicious cup of hot chocolate, curl up in a comforter, and watch a “Hallmark” movie. Then head off to The Salvation Army, food bank, or any of a hundred nonprofits that serve others during this difficult period. It will amaze you how quickly the blues will be replaced by a self-sense of significance.
The next step is to recruit a team (ideally from your job) to join you. Here is the story of one of several “blues beaters” at my school. The following is part of an email that “difference-maker” Jennifer sent out to our college email list last week:
“Hello!
I am so happy to share that I have just received information on our Love INC Adopt-a-Family family for this holiday season. If you are new to our community and technical college, every holiday, the CTC team adopts a family from our community that is in need and we help to make their holiday beautiful! Love INC is the local nonprofit that meets with these families to gather information about them. We then shop/gather gifts for the family, wrap them, and deliver them before the holiday break. I will create a Google sheet so that we can start shopping and track the gifts purchased/received so we avoid duplicates. Meanwhile, below are the details from our family. If you are out and about shopping or click-listing, think about this family and maybe grab an item or two for them.
“You can drop items off in room 120 in 604 Barnette. I can always meet you at the door to the building — just call 455 2860 or email me to arrange this. Also, if you would prefer not to shop in person but still want to contribute, contact me. I can help with shopping and/or you can provide gift cards.
"Gifts should be delivered to room 120 unwrapped (they will be wrapped before delivery).
"Start bringing them in any time!”
Watch the winter blues disappear! Your fellow employees, supervisors and customers will thank you.
Charlie Dexter is a professor of applied business emeritus at the UAF Community and Technical College. He can be reached at cndexter@alaska.edu. This column is brought to you as a public service by the UAF Department of Applied Business.