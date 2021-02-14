Ted Stevens International Airport landed a record amount of cargo in 2020, a 16% increase over 2019, which was also a record-setting year.
The 2020 increase was fueled in part by an increase in e-commerce, coronavirus-related cargo and displaced belly cargo, which is cargo that would normally have arrived in passenger planes, according to airport director Jim Szczesniak.
“The pandemic has left an indelible mark on the e-commerce landscape, accelerating market growth—reaching numbers not forecast to be seen in the U.S. for another two years,” Szczesniak said.
“We expect our cargo numbers to remain strong into 2021; as the air cargo industry continues to recognize the benefits and efficiencies of ANC; as e-commerce shopping becomes routine; as international travel restrictions continue to displace belly cargo.”
Anchorage is located only 9.5 hours from 90% of the industrialized world.
At least 28 widebody cargo carriers connect the airport to more than 50 destinations across the globe, according to a news release.
More than $1 billion of private air cargo development is on tap for the airport, that will benefit the shipment of perishables such as pharmaceuticals, seafood, peonies and more.