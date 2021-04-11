Ahtna Infrastructure & Technologies LLC has been awarded an $18.8 million contract to rebuild port facilities in Ketchikan for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
According to Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan’s office, the pier is in such poor condition that NOAA research vessel Fairweather has been unable to homeport there since 2008.
Under the terms of the contract, AITL, a subsidiary of Glennallen-based Alaska Native corporation Ahtna Inc., will make major improvements to the facility. These include removing the existing pier and structions and the construction of a new office building, large floating pier, steel access trestle and updated power and water utility systems for visiting ships.
“Federal vessels and crew that monitor, patrol, and conduct research in Alaska’s vast waters need to reside in Alaska, period,” Sullivan said. “For 13 years, the Fairweather has been one frustrating exception to that commonsense expectation due to the frail condition of the existing NOAA pier facility in Ketchikan.”
Sullivan, a member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, said he has been working with local leaders to secure the funding for the project, which is a part of his larger goals for the state.
“It is just one critical piece of a larger, historic build-up of our Coast Guard and NOAA vessels and assets in Alaska, a build-up that I fully intend to continue in order to secure America’s economic and national security interests in the Arctic,” Sullivan said in a statement.
Upon completion of this project, NOAA will have a fully functioning homeport in Alaska capable of supporting NOAA’s Fairweather and other visiting NOAA and government vessels. The project is expected to be completed by December 2022.