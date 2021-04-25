Cabin Fever quilter Marcia Bryant is at the Upper Totem building at the Tanana Valley Fairgrounds 10 a,m.- 4 p.m. Sunday, April 25 and Monday, April 26 to help anyone who wants to contribute a memorial square to the Community Covid Quilt.
The community quilt will be on display at the Tanana Valley Fair this year.
Community members are invited to create a quilt square in memory of lost loved ones, near or far, to Covid-19. You don’t have to be a quilter to participate. Some squares are pre-made or Bryant is happy to create a quilt made from the fabric you select.
Fabric pens are available so you can personally dedicate the square and then sign it.
Or you can bring in your own quilt square. It should be 9 1/2 inches square with a half-inch border, so that it can be easily integrated into the full quilt.
The project is a collaboration with the Tanana Valley Fair Association.
