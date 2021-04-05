It’s called “the snail” in Italy and “monkey tail” in Holland, but how do you pronounce “@” in English? After consulting YouTube’s “How to Say Keyboard Symbols in English,” I’m confident @ is pronounced “at,” and that led to reading about that tiny word in “The Accidental History of the @ Symbol” from Smithsonian.com where I learned that @’s been inducted into the Museum of Modern Art’s permanent collection despite its origin being shrouded in mystery. “One theory is the medieval monks, looking for shortcuts while copying manuscripts, converted the Latin word for ‘toward’ – ‘ad’ – to ‘a’ with the back part of the ‘d’ as a tail. Or it came from the French word for ‘at’ – ‘`a’ – and scribes, striving for efficiency, swept the nib of their pen around the top and side.”
Merchants have historically used @ to mean “at the rate of” or “apiece,” but it was obscure enough to not be included on early typewriter keyboards. In 1971 computer programmer Ray Tomlinson changed that. He was trying to figure a way to communicate with specific other programmers instead of everyone on Arpnet, a forerunner of the Internet, and decided a symbol before the recipient’s name would work. “I was mostly looking for a symbol that wasn’t used much, and there weren’t a lot of options.” He rejected exclamation points, equal signs and others before lighting on @, thereby “probably saving it from going the way of the ¢ sign on computer keyboards.”
Small words can pack a punch, especially four-letter ones. According to Wikipedia, despite love’s abundance, “ ‘four-letter word’ refers to a set of English language words written with four letters which are considered profane … The ‘four-letter’ claim refers to the fact that many (but not all) English ‘swear words’ are incidentally four-character monosyllables.” The Chinese and Dutch have a preference for three-letter swearing, while the Finns go for five-letter cussing. The German phrase “Setz dich auf deine vier Buchstaben!” means “sit down on your four letters!” but is usually reserved for children, since “popo” is their baby name for butt. The Germans also have “arscheige” which translates as “butt violin” according to “The Best Curse Words in Other Languages,” (that includes the Russian Kon’ v palto,” meaning “Horse in a coat!,” which is “a rude way of saying ‘none of your business’.”
“Butt” resonates personally, since a childhood friend enjoyed laying that epitaph, and various combinations, like “buttface,” on me. The Online Etymology Dictionary told me that “butt,” as in “posterior” or “buttocks,” emerged in 15th century cookery in reference to animal parts, probably from a 14th century usage meaning “thick end.” The earliest mention of “butt” in its modern meaning for human anatomy dates only for American slang in 1860. It’s now considered rather mild, like “damn,” a perfectly good word that the motion picture censors said couldn’t be uttered on the Silver Screen until Clark Gable said “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn” during “Gone With the Wind,” for which the film’s studio was fined $5,000.
It certainly shocked viewers in 1939. Why we swear is discussed in an excellent Independent.co.uk article by Richard Stephens, “The Science of Swearing.” He’s an expert on the topic whose lectures on the topic naturally include numerous naughty terms. He wrote, “A colleague who attended one of my presentations told me that, the moment the first swear word was spoken, she felt a small jolt of energy … That’s a good illustration of the power of swearing. It’s also an accurate description of how it feels when your body’s ‘flight or fight’ response is activated – a series of tweaks to our biology that enhance action.”
Stephens described how the first systematic study of swearing produced by a real psychologist came to be published. A team of university zoologists, which happened to include a psychologist trainee, went to Arctic Norway in the 1950s to capture and tag wild birds. The scrambling over rocks, erecting campsites, inclement weather, and 24-hour sunlight took their toll on tempers. Using different-colored knitting-needle counters, the psychologist tracked the cursing for several hours a day and deduced that swearing occurred for two distinct reasons. “Social swearing” (intended to show friendliness and be “part of the gang”) increased when people were “relaxed and happy.” “Annoyance swearing” happened with mild frustration, like getting lost, and “was rarer than social swearing and didn’t require an audience. Interestingly, as the stress became more severe … swearing of both types – annoyance and social – reduced.”
Shakespeare, whose birth, death, and greatness is acknowledged in April, employed a lot of swearing, but his expressions would mostly be permissible by modern standards. Consider the “Shakespeare Insult Kit” which has been knocking around the Internet for decades. It consists of three lists of the Bard’s insults, and readers combine an expression from list one with one each from the other lists. You can thereby easily call someone a “mammering, sheep-biting nut-hook,” or a “dankish, rump-fed canker-blossom.” I prefer the equally colorful oaths from David Mitchell’s estimable “Upstart Crow” TV series. Mitchell plays Shakespeare and uses favorite expression when he gets a literary idea: “Hold on! Hold on! Hold the futtocks on!” For the record, futtocks may sound deliciously naughty, but they’re actually the curved timbers that form the ribs in the frame of a wooden ship.
Swearing can pass muster if you utilize oblique euphemisms. “Old West Cuss Words” from the Ron Sheer’s “Buddies In The Saddle” blog has some wonderful examples: “blam-jam,” “dang my melt,” and “gosh all fishhooks.” Another, “dodgasted,” reminded me how my father’s cussing mostly consisted of “dad gummit,” “dag nabbit,” and “horse hockey,” with an occasional “damn” and, when he was really worked up, like the time he fell into the toilet: “s**tfire.” The strongest expression my mother ever employed was the dreaded “fiddle-dee-dee.” When directed at me, I knew I was really in for it. It was all in the delivery.
“There are many hidden benefits to swearing,” Stephens noted: expressing emotion, a tool for persuasion, a means of coping with pain, and helping identify dementia. And as comedian Richard Dooling wrote in his book, “Blue Streak,” four-letter words are “inextricably bound up with almost everything. They’re all in our public library, which strives to cover all interests, tastes, and sensibilities, because, if there isn’t something there you really don’t like, the librarians aren’t doing their jobs.
Greg Hill is the former director of Fairbanks North Star Borough libraries. Contact him at 479-4344.